Sign-in Help
Home / Property Disputes / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Property Disputes weekly highlights—25 March 2021
Published on: 25 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property Disputes weekly highlights—25 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Evictions ban—Public Health (Coronavirus) (Protection from Eviction) (England) (No 2) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
  • Possession notices for Wales—Coronavirus Act 2020 (Residential Tenancies: Extension of Period of Protection from Eviction) (Wales) Regulations 2021
  • Extension of restrictions on winding up
  • Welsh Government extends Tenancy Saver Loan scheme
  • Renting guidance updated to cover extended eviction protection
  • Extensions to two tribunal Practice Directions and a Practice Statement
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 March 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), and a Court of Appeal decision on a bank’s duty of reasonable skill and care after the expiry of a loan agreement. It also includes High Court cases considering pleadings in a cladding dispute, a without notice injunction and the duty of full and frank disclosure, the interpretation of ‘spirit of the agreement’ in commercial contracts, proprietary estoppel in relation to section 2 of the Law of Property (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1989, and perfecting an invalid TR1. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?

Having established that a duty of care exists (see Practice Note: Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?), it is then necessary to consider whether or not there has been a breach of that duty. This will depend on a number of factors outlined below and considered against the general background of

LEXISNEXIS

Loan Market Association (LMA)—news on documentation [Archived]

This Practice Note is an archive of news from the Loan Market Association (LMA) on LMA documentation and related topics. It covers LMA updates from early 2013 to January 2016. For the latest LMA developments since January 2016, see Practice Note: Loan Market Association (LMA)—latest news on

LEXISNEXIS

Letter to client on disclosure obligations under CPR 31

This Precedent letter covers disclosure obligations under CPR 31. It does not apply to proceedings subject to the disclosure pilot scheme under CPR PD 51U. For guidance on the disclosure pilot scheme, see Practice Note: Business and Property Courts—the disclosure pilot scheme. For a client letter on

LEXISNEXIS

The tort of deceit

Deceit—what is it?A deceit occurs when a misrepresentation is made with the express intention of defrauding a party, subsequently causing loss to that party.The elements of a claim in deceit are:•a clear false representation of fact or law•fraud by the maker, in the sense that they knew that the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More