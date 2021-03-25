Property Disputes weekly highlights—25 March 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), and a Court of Appeal decision on a bank’s duty of reasonable skill and care after the expiry of a loan agreement. It also includes High Court cases considering pleadings in a cladding dispute, a without notice injunction and the duty of full and frank disclosure, the interpretation of ‘spirit of the agreement’ in commercial contracts, proprietary estoppel in relation to section 2 of the Law of Property (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1989, and perfecting an invalid TR1. or to read the full analysis.