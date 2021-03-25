- Property Disputes weekly highlights—25 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Evictions ban—Public Health (Coronavirus) (Protection from Eviction) (England) (No 2) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Possession notices for Wales—Coronavirus Act 2020 (Residential Tenancies: Extension of Period of Protection from Eviction) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- Extension of restrictions on winding up
- Welsh Government extends Tenancy Saver Loan scheme
- Renting guidance updated to cover extended eviction protection
- Extensions to two tribunal Practice Directions and a Practice Statement
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 March 2021
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- Combustible cladding—limitation expiry is no excuse for inadequate particulars (Naylor v Roamquest)
- Disputes and remedies
- Civil Procedure—handing down reserved judgments after settlement (Beriwala v Woodstone Properties (Birmingham) Ltd)
- Bank owes no general duty of skill and care after expiry of loan agreement (Morley v RBS)
- Without notice injunction obtained by breaching duty of full and frank disclosure discharged (Valbonne Estates Ltd v Cityvalue Estates Ltd)
- MoJ launches consultation on increasing court fees with inflation
- Contractual issues
- Reasonableness, good faith and ‘the spirit of the agreement’ in commercial contracts (Westfields Homes Ltd v Keay Homes (Windrush))
- Proprietary estoppel and the interface with property contracts (Howe v Gossop)
- Perfecting imperfect gifts—a new authority (Khan v Mahmood)
- CMA requires Countryside and Taylor Wimpey to remove ground rent term
- Property Disputes in Scotland
- The Scottish Government has published regulations bringing ‘Relinquishment and Assignation’ (‘R&A’) into force on 28 February 2021
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), and a Court of Appeal decision on a bank’s duty of reasonable skill and care after the expiry of a loan agreement. It also includes High Court cases considering pleadings in a cladding dispute, a without notice injunction and the duty of full and frank disclosure, the interpretation of ‘spirit of the agreement’ in commercial contracts, proprietary estoppel in relation to section 2 of the Law of Property (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1989, and perfecting an invalid TR1.
