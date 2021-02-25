- Property Disputes weekly highlights—25 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Residential evictions under coronavirus—when does the rent exception apply? (Trinity House of Deptford Strond v Prescott)
- Renting guidance updated to reflect extension of eviction ban
- Welsh Government confirms continuation of residential evictions ban
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 February
- Rent and rates
- PLA advises on High Court system of dealing with high value rent claims
- Business rates avoidance—sham leases—a rare victory for a local authority (Isle Investments v Leeds City Council)
- Trespass and adverse possession
- Adverse possession and intention to possess land with a right of way (Amirtharaja v White)
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- The impact of the Building Safety Bill and the Fire Safety Bill on landlords and tenants
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- Release of restrictive covenants—taking account of land not benefitted by covenant (Re Copleston and Norton)
- Disputes and remedies
- HMCTS announce daily court lists and website closures
- Baker McKenzie and KPMG survey experiences of virtual hearings
- Letting agents issued fines as part of London-wide enforcement operation
- New 2021 edition of Equal Treatment Bench Book published
- Residential tenancies
- Renting Homes (Amendment) (Wales) Bill is passed
- Additional Property Disputes updates
- Property highlights
- Dispute resolution highlights
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), including a decision on when the rent exception to the residential eviction ban applies, an Upper Tribunal decision on the release of restrictive covenants under section 84 of the Law of Property Act 1925, and High Court cases on adverse possession and a business rates avoidance scheme.
