Sign-in Help
Home / Property Disputes / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—25 February 2021

Property Disputes weekly highlights—25 February 2021
Published on: 25 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property Disputes weekly highlights—25 February 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Residential evictions under coronavirus—when does the rent exception apply? (Trinity House of Deptford Strond v Prescott)
  • Renting guidance updated to reflect extension of eviction ban
  • Welsh Government confirms continuation of residential evictions ban​
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 February
  • Rent and rates
  • PLA advises on High Court system of dealing with high value rent claims
  • Business rates avoidance—sham leases—a rare victory for a local authority (Isle Investments v Leeds City Council)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), including a decision on when the rent exception to the residential eviction ban applies, an Upper Tribunal decision on the release of restrictive covenants under section 84 of the Law of Property Act 1925, and High Court cases on adverse possession and a business rates avoidance scheme. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Conditions precedent in commercial contracts

This Practice Note considers the meaning and use of conditions precedent in commercial arrangements. It also considers typical conditions precedent and drafting issues.What are conditions precedent?A condition precedent in a commercial contract details an event which must take place before:•a

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

Directors’ remuneration

Company directors are not, by virtue only of their office as director, automatically entitled under company law to remuneration for services as a director or to reimbursement of expenses incurred in rendering such services. Power to pay directors remuneration for their services will need to be

LEXISNEXIS

Breach of statutory duty

This Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care breached?Breach of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More