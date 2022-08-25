- Property Disputes weekly highlights—25 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Effect of restructuring plan on liability of original tenant and guarantor (Oceanfill Ltd v Nuffield Health and Cannons Group Ltd)
- Transfer and release of restriction were not transactions defrauding creditors (Re Wotherspoon (in bankruptcy))
- Residential tenancies
- Failure to obtain gas safety record prohibits ‘no-fault’ eviction procedure (Byrne v Hardwood-Delgado)
- Neighbour and party wall disputes
- Nuisance claim undermined by character of the neighbourhood (Ray v Windrush Riverside Properties Ltd)
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
More...
- DLUHC consultation call for evidence—leaseholder-owned buildings over 11 metres
- Rent and rates
- RICS explains what upcoming changes to business rates mean for businesses
- Nine companies owning former Taylor Wimpey freeholds to remove rent doubling clauses from leases
- Disputes and remedies
- Landlord in Bristol banned from letting properties
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 22 August 2022
- Property disputes in Scotland
- Scottish Government publishes consultation analysis on new deal for tenants
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: High Court cases on the effect of a restructuring plan on the liability of an original tenant and guarantor, on transactions defrauding creditors, and on the relevance of the character of the neighbourhood in a private nuisance claim, and a County Court case on the effect on a section 21 notice of a landlord’s failure to obtain a gas safety record.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.