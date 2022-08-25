Property Disputes weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: High Court cases on the effect of a restructuring plan on the liability of an original tenant and guarantor, on transactions defrauding creditors, and on the relevance of the character of the neighbourhood in a private nuisance claim, and a County Court case on the effect on a section 21 notice of a landlord’s failure to obtain a gas safety record. or to read the full analysis.