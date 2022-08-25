LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—25 August 2022

Published on: 25 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Property Disputes weekly highlights—25 August 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Enforcing security and property insolvency
  • Effect of restructuring plan on liability of original tenant and guarantor (Oceanfill Ltd v Nuffield Health and Cannons Group Ltd)
  • Transfer and release of restriction were not transactions defrauding creditors (Re Wotherspoon (in bankruptcy))
  • Residential tenancies
  • Failure to obtain gas safety record prohibits ‘no-fault’ eviction procedure (Byrne v Hardwood-Delgado)
  • Neighbour and party wall disputes
  • Nuisance claim undermined by character of the neighbourhood (Ray v Windrush Riverside Properties Ltd)
  • Repairing obligations and dilapidations
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: High Court cases on the effect of a restructuring plan on the liability of an original tenant and guarantor, on transactions defrauding creditors, and on the relevance of the character of the neighbourhood in a private nuisance claim, and a County Court case on the effect on a section 21 notice of a landlord’s failure to obtain a gas safety record. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

Enquiries before contract

Enquiries before contract

Coronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects potentially impacted by the government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak. For updates on key developments and related practical guidance on the implications for lawyers, see Practice Note: Coronavirus (COVID-19)—implications

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreements

Escrow accounts and escrow agreementsThis Practice Note examines why parties involved in a construction project may enter into an escrow agreement (or escrow deed) to set up an escrow account. It looks at the benefits of paying funds into escrow, how an escrow account operates and the provisions

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More