- Property Disputes weekly highlights—24 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Moratoriums on forfeiture and CRAR extended for Wales
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 21 March 2022
- Business tenancies
- 'Green lease' terms in lease renewal proceedings under LTA 1954
- Residential tenancies
- Use a contractual clause to determine a fixed-term secure tenancy (Croydon London Borough Council v Kalonga)
- Possession—court’s power to postpone possession (Axnoller v Brake)
- Ombudsman investigation calls for tighter regulation of managing agents
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Practical justice in orders for possession and sale under section 335A of the Insolvency Act 1986 (Howlader v Moore)
- Rents and rates
- CMA’s intervention frees many leaseholders from rising ground rents
- RICS, IRRV and RSA publish joint statement on business rates advice
- Service charges
- DLUHC publishes factsheet on Building Safety Bill
- LUHC Committee publishes Building Safety: Remediation and Funding report
- Disputes and remedies
- HMCTS publishes information on the Damages claims service
- Court judgment is a necessary foundation for a charging order (T Class Security Ltd v Latchworth Ltd)
- Tribunal Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2022
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- Spring Statement 2022 property—energy efficiency and business rates
- Society for Computers and Law holds lecture on the future of dispute resolution
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- City of Lincoln Council to join Local Land Charges Register
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: the extension of the moratorium on forfeiture and CRAR for commercial properties in Wales, a Supreme Court case on ending a fixed term secure tenancy, High Court cases on orders for possession and the availability of charging orders, and a County Court case on the approach to 'green lease' terms in lease renewal proceedings.
