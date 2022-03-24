LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—24 March 2022

Published on: 24 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property Disputes weekly highlights—24 March 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Moratoriums on forfeiture and CRAR extended for Wales
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 21 March 2022
  • Business tenancies
  • 'Green lease' terms in lease renewal proceedings under LTA 1954
  • Residential tenancies
  • Use a contractual clause to determine a fixed-term secure tenancy (Croydon London Borough Council v Kalonga)
  • Possession—court’s power to postpone possession (Axnoller v Brake)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: the extension of the moratorium on forfeiture and CRAR for commercial properties in Wales, a Supreme Court case on ending a fixed term secure tenancy, High Court cases on orders for possession and the availability of charging orders, and a County Court case on the approach to 'green lease' terms in lease renewal proceedings. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contracts

Contract interpretation—express terms in contractsExpress and implied contractual terms distinguishedContractual terms may be either express or implied:•express terms—are terms which are actually recorded in a written contract or openly expressed in an oral contract at the time the contract is made

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.