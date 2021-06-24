menu-search
Property Disputes weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Published on: 24 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 21 June
  • Speech by Master of the Rolls on key effects of coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Enfranchisement and right to manage
  • Law Society recommendation for Leasehold Reform Bill debated by Lords
  • Aviva and Persimmon agree to leasehold commitments to avoid legal action
  • Neighbour and party wall disputes
  • RICS seeks views on advice for assessment of Japanese knotweed in UK properties
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures in relation to coronavirus (COVID-19) including extensions in respect of extended notice periods for residential tenancies in Wales and to protections available to commercial tenants who are struggling with rent arrears, updated guidance for landlords carrying out right to rent checks, and an analysis of an Upper Tribunal case on granting of interim rights of access under the Electronic Communications Code to undertake a Multi-Skilled Visit. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

