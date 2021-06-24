- Property Disputes weekly highlights—24 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 21 June
- Speech by Master of the Rolls on key effects of coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Enfranchisement and right to manage
- Law Society recommendation for Leasehold Reform Bill debated by Lords
- Aviva and Persimmon agree to leasehold commitments to avoid legal action
- Neighbour and party wall disputes
- RICS seeks views on advice for assessment of Japanese knotweed in UK properties
- Business tenancies
- MHCLG announces extension to tenant protections amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Extension to temporary insolvency measures amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- What will the impact on the industry be of extending the restrictions on the use of statutory demands and winding up petitions?
- Residential tenancies
- Welsh Government extends relevant period for possession claims amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Renting guidance updated as Step 3 restrictions continue amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Home Office updates guidance on right to rent checks amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council joins Local Land Charges Register
- Electronic Communications
- Electronic Communications Code—Contested Terms (MSV Agreements and Indemnity Provisions) (EE & Hutchison v Hackney LBC)
- Disputes and remedies
- Minutes of CPR Committee’s latest annual meeting published
- Civil Procedure Rule Committee publishes annual report for 2020
- HMCTS publishes guidance and FAQs for the Damages Claims pilot scheme (CPR PD 51ZB)
- Property disputes in Scotland
- Scottish Parliament proposes extension of coronavirus (COVID-19) measures
- LexTalk®Property Disputes: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Additional Property Disputes updates
- Property highlights
- Dispute resolution highlights
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures in relation to coronavirus (COVID-19) including extensions in respect of extended notice periods for residential tenancies in Wales and to protections available to commercial tenants who are struggling with rent arrears, updated guidance for landlords carrying out right to rent checks, and an analysis of an Upper Tribunal case on granting of interim rights of access under the Electronic Communications Code to undertake a Multi-Skilled Visit.
