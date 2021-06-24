Property Disputes weekly highlights—24 June 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures in relation to coronavirus (COVID-19) including extensions in respect of extended notice periods for residential tenancies in Wales and to protections available to commercial tenants who are struggling with rent arrears, updated guidance for landlords carrying out right to rent checks, and an analysis of an Upper Tribunal case on granting of interim rights of access under the Electronic Communications Code to undertake a Multi-Skilled Visit. or to read the full analysis.