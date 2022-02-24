- Property Disputes weekly highlights—24 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- Government publishes proposed amendments to Building Safety Bill
- Neighbour and party wall disputes
- No notice, no Act—Party Wall etc Act 1996 awards (Shah v Power)
- Disputes and remedies
- Overlapping causes of action in nuisance and negligence prevented summary judgment (Surer v Driver)
- CPRC repeals County Court Online Pilot
- Law Society publishes information on changes to Damages Claim pilot scheme
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Home Office extends coronavirus (COVID-19) right to rent checks concession
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 21 February 2022
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- Mid Sussex District Council to join Local Land Charges Register
- Residential tenancies
- Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016 (Amendment of Schedule 9A) Regulations 2022
- Property disputes in Scotland
- Express servitude did not include an ancillary right
- No implied term in commercial lease that property was reasonably safe against risk of fire (Samson v D C Watson & Sons)
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: the government’s proposed amendments to the Building Safety Bill, High Court cases on whether a dispute had arisen under the Party Wall etc Act 1996 and applications for summary judgment where the causes of action for nuisance and negligence overlap, the repeal of the County Court Online Pilot and changes to the Damages Claim Pilot, and an extension to the concession for conducting adjusted right to rent checks.
