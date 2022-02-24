Property Disputes weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: the government’s proposed amendments to the Building Safety Bill, High Court cases on whether a dispute had arisen under the Party Wall etc Act 1996 and applications for summary judgment where the causes of action for nuisance and negligence overlap, the repeal of the County Court Online Pilot and changes to the Damages Claim Pilot, and an extension to the concession for conducting adjusted right to rent checks. or to read the full analysis.