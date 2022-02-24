LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Property Disputes weekly highlights—24 February 2022

Published on: 24 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and horizon scanning
  • Government publishes proposed amendments to Building Safety Bill
  • Neighbour and party wall disputes
  • No notice, no Act—Party Wall etc Act 1996 awards (Shah v Power)
  • Disputes and remedies
  • Overlapping causes of action in nuisance and negligence prevented summary judgment (Surer v Driver)
  • CPRC repeals County Court Online Pilot
  • Law Society publishes information on changes to Damages Claim pilot scheme
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: the government’s proposed amendments to the Building Safety Bill, High Court cases on whether a dispute had arisen under the Party Wall etc Act 1996 and applications for summary judgment where the causes of action for nuisance and negligence overlap, the repeal of the County Court Online Pilot and changes to the Damages Claim Pilot, and an extension to the concession for conducting adjusted right to rent checks. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

