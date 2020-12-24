Sign-in Help
Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—24 December 2020

Published on: 24 December 2020
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Coronavirus—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 21 December
  • Contractual issues
  • Planning permission construed as requiring development of the whole or substantially the whole of option land (Fishbourne Developments Ltd v Stephens)
  • Court determines meaning of ‘prevailing commercial rates’ in lease (Manchester Airport v Radisson Hotel Manchester Ltd)
  • Electronic Communications
  • Is there gold in them hills? (ON Tower UK Ltd v JH & FW Green Ltd)
  • Residential tenancies
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), a Court of Appeal ruling on the proper interpretation of ‘planning permission’ in an option agreement, a High Court decision considering the determination of the term ‘prevailing interest’ in a lease, and Upper Tribunal cases dealing with the valuation of compensation for imposing an Electronic Communications Code agreement over a greenfield site, the validity of statutory notices when signed by authorised signatories on behalf of a landlord, restriction under ground (aa) of section 84 of the Law of Property Act 1925, and the validity of a claim notice in respect of the right to manage. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

