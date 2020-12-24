- Property Disputes weekly highlights—24 December 2020
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 21 December
- Contractual issues
- Planning permission construed as requiring development of the whole or substantially the whole of option land (Fishbourne Developments Ltd v Stephens)
- Court determines meaning of ‘prevailing commercial rates’ in lease (Manchester Airport v Radisson Hotel Manchester Ltd)
- Electronic Communications
- Is there gold in them hills? (ON Tower UK Ltd v JH & FW Green Ltd)
- Residential tenancies
More...
- Coronavirus—renting guidance updated with introduction of fourth tier
- Statutory notice signed on behalf of landlord by authorised signatory does not need to comply with section 44 of the Companies Act 2006 (Northwood Solihull Ltd v Fearn)
- FTT decision on reasonable excuse for not applying for an HMO licence set aside (Thurrock Council v Palm View Estates)
- Enfranchisement and right to manage
- Claim notices found to be invalid (Avon Ground Rents Ltd v Canary Gateway (Block A) RTM Company Ltd)
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- Restriction under ground (aa) of section 84 of the Law of Property Act 1925 deemed not contrary to public interest (Thomson v Collins)
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- MHCLG sets up £30m fund to increase fire safety in high-rise buildings
- Disputes and remedies
- Appointment of new Deputy Head of Civil Justice
- Property Disputes in Scotland
- Scottish courts reconsider the correct legal test for rectification of contract
- Additional Property Disputes updates
- Property highlights
- Dispute resolution highlights
- Brexit coverage over the festive period
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Property Disputes Highlights 2020/2021
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), a Court of Appeal ruling on the proper interpretation of ‘planning permission’ in an option agreement, a High Court decision considering the determination of the term ‘prevailing interest’ in a lease, and Upper Tribunal cases dealing with the valuation of compensation for imposing an Electronic Communications Code agreement over a greenfield site, the validity of statutory notices when signed by authorised signatories on behalf of a landlord, restriction under ground (aa) of section 84 of the Law of Property Act 1925, and the validity of a claim notice in respect of the right to manage.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.