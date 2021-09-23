Property Disputes weekly highlights—23 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: an extension to the ‘relevant period’ during which revised periods of notice must be given to recover possession of residential properties in Wales, a review of the new temporary restrictions on the presentation of winding up petitions from 1 October 2021, a High Court case on the effect of registration of a real property disposition where the agreement for the disposition may have been unenforceable and an update from the Law Commission on its 14th Programme of Law Reform. or to read the full analysis.