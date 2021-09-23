- Property Disputes weekly highlights—23 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- ‘Relevant period’ for residential notices extended to 31 December 2021 for Welsh tenancies
- Renting guidance updated to reflect new 2021–22 plans
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 20 September 2021
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- End of insolvency temporary provisions—introduction of new temporary provisions
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- Law Commission issues update on 14th Programme of Law Reform
- Contractual issues
- Due execution by company of real property documents (Mars Capital Finance v Hussain)
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- Cladding remediation—where are we?
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- Tameside Metropolitan BC to join Local Land Charges Register
- Disputes and remedies
- HMCTS announces free mediation service for claims under the OCMC
- Residential tenancies
- Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government to become Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities
- Property disputes in Scotland
- Scottish Government holds consultation on draft Regulations on Tribunals (Scotland) Act 2014
- President of Scottish Tribunals publishes annual report for 2020–2021
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: an extension to the ‘relevant period’ during which revised periods of notice must be given to recover possession of residential properties in Wales, a review of the new temporary restrictions on the presentation of winding up petitions from 1 October 2021, a High Court case on the effect of registration of a real property disposition where the agreement for the disposition may have been unenforceable and an update from the Law Commission on its 14th Programme of Law Reform.
