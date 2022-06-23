- Property Disputes weekly highlights—23 June 2022
- In this issue:
- Electronic Communications
- Supreme Court guidance on new Electronic Communications Code (Cornerstone v Compton Beauchamp, Cornerstone v Ashloch, and On Tower v AP Wireless)
- Residential Tenancies
- DLUHC publishes white paper on large-scale reforms to the private rented sector
- RICS publishes its response to the Renters Reform White Paper
- Implied covenant for quiet enjoyment does not impose positive obligation to prevent actions of others (Brem v Murray)
- Government believes new housing court is not necessary
- Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm (Amendment) Regulations 2022
- Welsh Government announces laying of additional SIs in support of RH(W)A 2016
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- No breach of duty by company administrators (Re Swiss Cottage (38) Properties Limited (in liquidation); Fitzroy Street Capital Inc v Manning)
- Right of lights, other easements and covenants
- Court confirms ten year injunction appropriate following appellant’s substantial interference with right of way (Banks v Blount)
- West Suffolk Council to join Local Land Charges Register
- Disputes and Remedies
- TPC launches consultation on CE-Filing in the Upper Tribunal Lands Chamber
- Requirement for physical address for service and award of indemnity costs the norm (Axnoller Events v Brake)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 20 June 2022
- Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—13 May 2022
- Contractual issues
- To Bind or not to bind? ‘Heads of terms’, ‘subject to contract’ and other phrases in the making of legally binding agreements (Pretoria Energy Limited v Blankney Estates Limited)
- Property Disputes in Scotland
- Disposition of heritable property was gratuitous alienation (Accountant in Bankruptcy v Allan)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a Supreme Court decision on whether an operator already in occupation of a site can seek new rights under the Electronic Communications Code, the Renters Reform White Paper, High Court cases considering rights of way, the liability of a landlord for eviction of a tenant by a superior landlord, and the legal status of heads of terms.
