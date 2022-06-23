LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—23 June 2022

Published on: 23 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Electronic Communications
  • Supreme Court guidance on new Electronic Communications Code (Cornerstone v Compton Beauchamp, Cornerstone v Ashloch, and On Tower v AP Wireless)
  • Residential Tenancies
  • DLUHC publishes white paper on large-scale reforms to the private rented sector
  • RICS publishes its response to the Renters Reform White Paper
  • Implied covenant for quiet enjoyment does not impose positive obligation to prevent actions of others (Brem v Murray)
  • Government believes new housing court is not necessary
  • Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm (Amendment) Regulations 2022
Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a Supreme Court decision on whether an operator already in occupation of a site can seek new rights under the Electronic Communications Code, the Renters Reform White Paper, High Court cases considering rights of way, the liability of a landlord for eviction of a tenant by a superior landlord, and the legal status of heads of terms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

