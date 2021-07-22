menu-search
Property Disputes weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Published on: 22 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Modifications to possession procedures extended until November
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—updated guidance for enforcement agents in England
  • BPF comments that huge barriers could undermine plan to ‘level up’
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 19 July 2021
  • Enfranchisement and right to manage
  • Law Commission publishes annual report
  • Enforcing security and property insolvency
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), various updates to the Civil Procedure Rules including an extension of the modifications to possession procedures contained in CPR PD 55C, publication of the Law Commission’s annual report, decisions regarding the effect of dissolution of foreign companies with freehold interests in land, the effect of escheat, a Court of Appeal case examining the discretion available to the Valuation Tribunal for England to alter the valuation list, and High Court decisions concerning a claim for a declaration that a deed of priority had been a forgery, restraining a party from exercising its contractual right to an expert determination, and the grant of an interim injunction preventing trespass. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

