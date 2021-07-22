- Property Disputes weekly highlights—22 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Modifications to possession procedures extended until November
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—updated guidance for enforcement agents in England
- BPF comments that huge barriers could undermine plan to ‘level up’
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 19 July 2021
- Enfranchisement and right to manage
- Law Commission publishes annual report
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
More...
- Escheat, overriding interests and actual occupation (Rock Ferry Waterfront Trust v Pennistone)
- What happens to easements on escheat of a freehold to the Crown? (Pall Mall 3 Ltd v Network Rail)
- Disputes and remedies
- CPR changes and 133rd practice direction update
- 134th practice direction update—20 July 2021
- Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—11 June 2021
- Claimant failed to establish case that deed of priority was forgery (Karunia Holdings Ltd v Creativityetc Ltd)
- Injunction granted restraining a party from pursuing an expert determination (Maypole Dock Ltd v Catalyst Housing Ltd)
- Trespass and adverse possession
- Injunction applying Canada Goose principles (Gitto Estates Ltd (trading as Horizon Properties) v Persons Unknown)
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- The Building Safety Bill July 2020—does it deliver on promises to leaseholders over costs of remediation?
- Rent and rates
- Discretion in altering the valuation list (Avison Young Ltd v Jackson (Valuation Officer))
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), various updates to the Civil Procedure Rules including an extension of the modifications to possession procedures contained in CPR PD 55C, publication of the Law Commission’s annual report, decisions regarding the effect of dissolution of foreign companies with freehold interests in land, the effect of escheat, a Court of Appeal case examining the discretion available to the Valuation Tribunal for England to alter the valuation list, and High Court decisions concerning a claim for a declaration that a deed of priority had been a forgery, restraining a party from exercising its contractual right to an expert determination, and the grant of an interim injunction preventing trespass.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.