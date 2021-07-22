Property Disputes weekly highlights—22 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), various updates to the Civil Procedure Rules including an extension of the modifications to possession procedures contained in CPR PD 55C, publication of the Law Commission’s annual report, decisions regarding the effect of dissolution of foreign companies with freehold interests in land, the effect of escheat, a Court of Appeal case examining the discretion available to the Valuation Tribunal for England to alter the valuation list, and High Court decisions concerning a claim for a declaration that a deed of priority had been a forgery, restraining a party from exercising its contractual right to an expert determination, and the grant of an interim injunction preventing trespass. or to read the full analysis.