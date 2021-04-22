- Property Disputes weekly highlights—22 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Commercial rent—COVID-19 defences fail at summary judgment (Commerz Real Investmentgesellschaft mbh v TFS Stores)
- Business tenancy renewals and the pandemic (WH Smith v Commerz)
- Coronavirus—HMCTS issues updated guidance for those accessing RCJ
- Coronavirus—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 19 April
- Business tenancies
- Proprietary estoppel and implied tenancies (Smoke Club v Network Rail)
- Disputes and remedies
- Time limits for referrals to the Upper Tribunal (Land and Estate Developments UK v Nottingham City Council)
- Exception permits admission in evidence of ‘without prejudice’ statements from mediation (Berkeley Square Holdings v Lancer Property Asset Management)
- Enfranchisement and right to manage
- Leasehold enfranchisement and improvements disregard (Alberti v Cadogan Holdings)
- Forfeiture
- Judge errs in ruling that delay in application for relief from forfeiture is of no relevance (Keshwala v Bhalsod)
- Electronic Communications
- Law Society responds to consultation on Electronic Communications Code
- Additional Property Disputes updates
- Property highlights
- Dispute resolution highlights
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), a summary judgment application in a landlord’s claim for unpaid rent and service charge which had accrued during the pandemic and a County Court decision on a business lease renewal in which the court considered a pandemic rent suspension clause, Court of Appeal decisions that statements made during a successful mediation in one of the parties’ confidential position paper were admissible in evidence, and delay in applying for relief from forfeiture and Upper Tribunal rulings considering time limits for referrals, proprietary estoppel in relation to implied tenancies, and disregarding improvements carried out by the tenant when conducting a valuation exercise.
