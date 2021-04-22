Property Disputes weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), a summary judgment application in a landlord’s claim for unpaid rent and service charge which had accrued during the pandemic and a County Court decision on a business lease renewal in which the court considered a pandemic rent suspension clause, Court of Appeal decisions that statements made during a successful mediation in one of the parties’ confidential position paper were admissible in evidence, and delay in applying for relief from forfeiture and Upper Tribunal rulings considering time limits for referrals, proprietary estoppel in relation to implied tenancies, and disregarding improvements carried out by the tenant when conducting a valuation exercise. or to read the full analysis.