Property Disputes weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Published on: 22 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Commercial rent—COVID-19 defences fail at summary judgment (Commerz Real Investmentgesellschaft mbh v TFS Stores)
  • Business tenancy renewals and the pandemic (WH Smith v Commerz)
  • Coronavirus—HMCTS issues updated guidance for those accessing RCJ
  • Coronavirus—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 19 April
  • Business tenancies
  • Proprietary estoppel and implied tenancies (Smoke Club v Network Rail)
  • Disputes and remedies
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), a summary judgment application in a landlord’s claim for unpaid rent and service charge which had accrued during the pandemic and a County Court decision on a business lease renewal in which the court considered a pandemic rent suspension clause, Court of Appeal decisions that statements made during a successful mediation in one of the parties’ confidential position paper were admissible in evidence, and delay in applying for relief from forfeiture and Upper Tribunal rulings considering time limits for referrals, proprietary estoppel in relation to implied tenancies, and disregarding improvements carried out by the tenant when conducting a valuation exercise. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

