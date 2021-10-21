- Property Disputes weekly highlights—21 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Trespass and adverse possession
- Court of Appeal confirms no reservation of common stone of the district (Wynne-Finch v Natural Resources Body for Wales)
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- Draft regulations on Building Safety Bill published
- A tragic death on the London Underground—the High Court considers the definition of trespass, the ambit of The Occupiers’ Liability Acts 1957 and 1984 and co-existent duties at common law (Ovu v London Underground Ltd)
- Residential tenancies
- Upper Tribunal allows reduction to Rent Repayment Order (Williams v Parmar)
- Merton Council announces landlord and property agency convicted and fined
More...
- Service charges
- Upper Tribunal examines whether service charge consultation requirements complied with (Collingwood v Carillon House Eastbourne Ltd)
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- Pendle Borough Council to join Local Land Charges Register
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 18 October 2021
- Property disputes in Scotland
- Breach of a keep open order is not necessarily contempt of court (Sapphire 16 SARL v Marks and Spencer plc)
- Enforcement of standard security following assignation and the extent of requirement to follow form and wording of statutory forms and to lodge unredacted documents in process (Guidi v Promontoria (Chestnut) Ltd)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal case on reservations of common stone in Wales, a High Court case on common law duty of care and duty under the Occupiers’ Liability Acts in situations of trespass, and Upper Tribunal cases on the amount of a Rent Repayment Order and compliance with service charge consultation requirements.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.