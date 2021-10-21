LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—21 October 2021

Published on: 21 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Trespass and adverse possession
  • Court of Appeal confirms no reservation of common stone of the district (Wynne-Finch v Natural Resources Body for Wales)
  • Repairing obligations and dilapidations
  • Draft regulations on Building Safety Bill published
  • A tragic death on the London Underground—the High Court considers the definition of trespass, the ambit of The Occupiers’ Liability Acts 1957 and 1984 and co-existent duties at common law (Ovu v London Underground Ltd)
  • Residential tenancies
  • Upper Tribunal allows reduction to Rent Repayment Order (Williams v Parmar)
  • Merton Council announces landlord and property agency convicted and fined
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal case on reservations of common stone in Wales, a High Court case on common law duty of care and duty under the Occupiers’ Liability Acts in situations of trespass, and Upper Tribunal cases on the amount of a Rent Repayment Order and compliance with service charge consultation requirements. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

