- Property Disputes weekly highlights—21 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Business tenancies
- When ‘ought not’ a tenant be granted a renewal lease under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954? (Kent v Guest)
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- When can a developer drain onto neighbouring land without permission? (Bernel v Canal & River Trust)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Supreme Court gives landmark judgment in coronavirus business interruption test case (Financial Conduct Authority v Arch Insurance)
- The court’s approach to adjournment, trial format and procedure during the coronavirus pandemic (Bilta v SVS Securities)
- Courts and tribunals
- Service charges
- Blown out of proportion? When mistakes do not invalidate a service charge demand (Price v Mattey)
- Varying service charge apportionment and retaining jurisdiction (Aviva v Williams)
- Failure to certify tenants’ liability (Powell & Co Investments Ltd v Aleksandrova)
- Enfranchisement and right to manage
- Manager’s powers superseded by RTM company (Benthan v Lindsay Court (St Annes) RTM Company Ltd)
- Residential tenancies
- Civil penalties and the tension between companies and their directors (Sutton v Norwich City Council)
- Disputes and remedies
- Civil Justice Council’s review of the pre-action protocols
- Registrar’s reasons required—why isn’t that objection groundless? (R (on the application of Sensar) v Chief Land Registrar)
- Measure of loss for surveyor negligence (Large v Hart)
- Lord Justice Hickinbottom retires from Court of Appeal
- Rent and rates
- Welsh Government delays action to tackle avoidance of empty rates relief
- Additional Property Disputes updates
- Property highlights
- Dispute resolution highlights
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes High Court decisions on the ‘fault grounds’ for opposing a new lease under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 and on drainage rights, a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), an analysis of the Supreme Court’s judgment in the coronavirus business interruption test case, and Upper Tribunal decisions on residential service charge demands and the effect of the acquisition of the right to manage.
