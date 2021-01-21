Sign-in Help
Property Disputes weekly highlights—21 January 2021

  • In this issue:
  • Business tenancies
  • When ‘ought not’ a tenant be granted a renewal lease under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954? (Kent v Guest)
  • Rights of light, other easements and covenants
  • When can a developer drain onto neighbouring land without permission? (Bernel v Canal & River Trust)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Supreme Court gives landmark judgment in coronavirus business interruption test case (Financial Conduct Authority v Arch Insurance)
  • The court’s approach to adjournment, trial format and procedure during the coronavirus pandemic (Bilta v SVS Securities)
  • Courts and tribunals
Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes High Court decisions on the ‘fault grounds’ for opposing a new lease under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 and on drainage rights, a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), an analysis of the Supreme Court’s judgment in the coronavirus business interruption test case, and Upper Tribunal decisions on residential service charge demands and the effect of the acquisition of the right to manage. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

