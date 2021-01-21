Property Disputes weekly highlights—21 January 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes High Court decisions on the ‘fault grounds’ for opposing a new lease under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 and on drainage rights, a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), an analysis of the Supreme Court’s judgment in the coronavirus business interruption test case, and Upper Tribunal decisions on residential service charge demands and the effect of the acquisition of the right to manage. or to read the full analysis.