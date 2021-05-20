Property Disputes weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), a Court of Appeal decision confirming the validity of procedures used to contract out of the security of tenure provisions of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, a series of decisions relating to CVAs and restructuring plans proposed in respect of health club and retail tenants, a Supreme Court ruling on the special purpose vehicles rates mitigation scheme, and a High Court decision regarding the reasonableness of a refusal to grant consent to a proposed development on aesthetic grounds. or to read the full analysis.