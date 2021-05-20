- Property Disputes weekly highlights—20 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Business tenancies
- Court of Appeal confirms common-sense approach to contracting out (TFS Stores Ltd v Designer Retail Outlet Centres (Mansfield) General Partner Ltd)
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- English court sanctions Virgin Active’s restructuring plans, following major challenge from landlords (Re Virgin Active Holdings Ltd)
- Landlords’ unsuccessful challenge to a retail-sector company voluntary arrangement (Lazari Properties v New Look Retailers)
- Landlords fail in their attempt to force nominees to return their fees and in their bid to establish a meaningful precedent in their ongoing fight against CVAs (Re Regis UK Ltd)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 17 May
More...
- Chancellor of High Court gives speeches on impact of pandemic and course of B&PC post coronavirus
- UK Finance blogs discuss residential repossessions and potential support options
- Rent and rates
- Supreme Court rules that SPV rates mitigation scheme is ineffective (Hurstwood Properties (A) Ltd and others (Respondents) v Rossendale Borough Council and another (Appellants))
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- Refusal of consent under covenant on aesthetic grounds was reasonable (Hicks v 89 Holland Park Management Ltd)
- Disputes and remedies
- CPR Committee annual open meeting—14 May 2021
- Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—16 April 2021
- HMCTS publishes guidance on scheduling and listing project
- HMCTS publishes guidance on courts and tribunals service centres
- Civil Proceedings Fees (Amendment) Order 2021
- Neighbour and party wall disputes
- PLA and RICS launch new Boundary Disputes Mediation Service
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- Housing Ombudsman publishes report on addressing cladding complaints
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- The Law Commission’s recommendations for updating the Land Registration Act 2002—thoughts on the government response
- Additional Property Disputes updates
- Property highlights
- Dispute resolution highlights
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), a Court of Appeal decision confirming the validity of procedures used to contract out of the security of tenure provisions of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, a series of decisions relating to CVAs and restructuring plans proposed in respect of health club and retail tenants, a Supreme Court ruling on the special purpose vehicles rates mitigation scheme, and a High Court decision regarding the reasonableness of a refusal to grant consent to a proposed development on aesthetic grounds.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.