Property Disputes weekly highlights—20 May 2021

Published on: 20 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Business tenancies
  • Court of Appeal confirms common-sense approach to contracting out (TFS Stores Ltd v Designer Retail Outlet Centres (Mansfield) General Partner Ltd)
  • Enforcing security and property insolvency
  • English court sanctions Virgin Active’s restructuring plans, following major challenge from landlords (Re Virgin Active Holdings Ltd)
  • Landlords’ unsuccessful challenge to a retail-sector company voluntary arrangement (Lazari Properties v New Look Retailers)
  • Landlords fail in their attempt to force nominees to return their fees and in their bid to establish a meaningful precedent in their ongoing fight against CVAs (Re Regis UK Ltd)
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 17 May
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), a Court of Appeal decision confirming the validity of procedures used to contract out of the security of tenure provisions of the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, a series of decisions relating to CVAs and restructuring plans proposed in respect of health club and retail tenants, a Supreme Court ruling on the special purpose vehicles rates mitigation scheme, and a High Court decision regarding the reasonableness of a refusal to grant consent to a proposed development on aesthetic grounds. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

