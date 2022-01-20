LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Property Disputes weekly highlights—20 January 2022

Published on: 20 January 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property Disputes weekly highlights—20 January 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Enfranchisement and right to manage
  • Supreme Court rules on right to manage regime (FirstPort v Settlers Court)
  • Break options and notices
  • Payment of VAT on a break premium (Ventgrove v Kuehne + Nagel)
  • Electronic communications
  • Operator granted unlimited rights to install, upgrade and share apparatus (ON Tower v JH & FW Green)
  • The latest decision on LTA 1954 telecoms rent valuation (EE v Morriss)
  • Service charges
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a Supreme Court case dealing with whether or not the right to manage extends to wider estate facilities shared with the leaseholders of other buildings, Court of Appeal decisions on adverse possession, the Electronic Communications Code, enforcing decisions of the FTT and the ability to seek a final injunction for trespassing against 'persons unknown', and an Upper Tribunal decision on reasonable excuse for controlling an HMO without a licence. It also includes analysis of a Scottish case on payment of VAT on a break premium.

