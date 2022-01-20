- Property Disputes weekly highlights—20 January 2022
- In this issue:
- Enfranchisement and right to manage
- Supreme Court rules on right to manage regime (FirstPort v Settlers Court)
- Break options and notices
- Payment of VAT on a break premium (Ventgrove v Kuehne + Nagel)
- Electronic communications
- Operator granted unlimited rights to install, upgrade and share apparatus (ON Tower v JH & FW Green)
- The latest decision on LTA 1954 telecoms rent valuation (EE v Morriss)
- Service charges
- Enforcement of First-tier Tribunal decisions (Termhouse (Clarendon Court) Management v Al-Balhaa)
- Residential tenancies
- HMO licence fee paid on the wrong property is sufficient for a reasonable excuse defence (Chow v Skipper)
- Coming into force of the Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016
- DLUHC announces social housing residents to be better protected
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- LUHC Committee launches inquiry into building safety, funding and remediation
- Cladding Crisis—finally, a workable solution or more empty promises?
- Trespass and adverse possession
- Adverse possession decision unaffected by new issue raised on appeal (White v Amirtharaja)
- Granting a final injunction against ‘persons unknown’ (Barking and Dagenham London Borough Council v Persons unknown)
- Lease covenants and obligations
- Government issues correspondence to mortgage lenders on subletting for shared owners
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—Welsh Government extends Tenancy Hardship Grant eligibility period
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- Environment Act 2021 (Commencement No 2 and Saving Provision) Regulations 2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a Supreme Court case dealing with whether or not the right to manage extends to wider estate facilities shared with the leaseholders of other buildings, Court of Appeal decisions on adverse possession, the Electronic Communications Code, enforcing decisions of the FTT and the ability to seek a final injunction for trespassing against ‘persons unknown’, and an Upper Tribunal decision on reasonable excuse for controlling an HMO without a licence. It also includes analysis of a Scottish case on payment of VAT on a break premium.
