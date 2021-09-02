LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Published on: 02 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Possession action process guidance updated due to the pandemic
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 30 August 2021
  • Extension to moratorium on forfeiture of business tenancies in Wales
  • Disputes and remedies
  • MoJ responds to consultation on increasing court fees and Help with Fees income thresholds
  • HMCTS publishes summary of Strategic Engagement Group August 2021 meeting
  • Lease covenants and obligations
Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: an update of recent court measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), High Court cases on evidential requirements to prevent a winding-up petition under Schedule 10 to the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 and the approach to the Debt Respite Scheme, and County Court cases on when disgorgement of profits or negotiating damages are available for unauthorised sub-letting and the correct approach to valuing repairs in housing disrepair cases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

