- Property Disputes weekly highlights—2 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Possession action process guidance updated due to the pandemic
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 30 August 2021
- Extension to moratorium on forfeiture of business tenancies in Wales
- Disputes and remedies
- MoJ responds to consultation on increasing court fees and Help with Fees income thresholds
- HMCTS publishes summary of Strategic Engagement Group August 2021 meeting
- Lease covenants and obligations
More...
- No disgorgement or negotiating damages for unauthorised subletting (Almacantar Centre Point Nominee No.1 Ltd v CID Investments Ltd)
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- The correct approach to valuing repairs in housing disrepair matters (Jalili v Bury Council)
- Rent and rates
- LGA publishes response to business rates consultation
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Corporate insolvency, winding-up petitions (BUJ Architects LLP v Investin Quay House Ltd)
- The courts’ first application of the Debt Respite Scheme (Breathing Space Moratorium and Mental Health Crisis Moratorium) (England and Wales) Regulations 2020 (Axnoller Events Ltd v Brake)
- Residential tenancies
- Home Office extends coronavirus right to rent checks concessions
- LexTalk®Property Disputes: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: an update of recent court measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), High Court cases on evidential requirements to prevent a winding-up petition under Schedule 10 to the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 and the approach to the Debt Respite Scheme, and County Court cases on when disgorgement of profits or negotiating damages are available for unauthorised sub-letting and the correct approach to valuing repairs in housing disrepair cases.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.