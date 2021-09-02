Property Disputes weekly highlights—2 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: an update of recent court measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), High Court cases on evidential requirements to prevent a winding-up petition under Schedule 10 to the Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 and the approach to the Debt Respite Scheme, and County Court cases on when disgorgement of profits or negotiating damages are available for unauthorised sub-letting and the correct approach to valuing repairs in housing disrepair cases. or to read the full analysis.