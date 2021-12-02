- Property Disputes weekly highlights—2 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Public Bill Committee calls for evidence on Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill
- Covid rent arrears and Part 36 (London Trocadero v Picturehouse Cinemas Ltd)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for w/c 29 November 2021
- Residential tenancies
- DLUHC updates guidance on the possession action process
- Service charges
- Court of Appeal decision on construction of service charge machinery and costs recovery clauses (Kensquare Ltd v Boakye)
- Fresh service charge consultation not required where identity of contractor changed (Wynne v Yates)
- Electronic communications
- Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Bill
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- Public Bill Committee invites evidence on Leasehold Reform (Ground Rent) Bill
- Law Commission to review the Arbitration Act 1996
- Disputes and remedies
- Courts and Tribunals Judiciary publishes guidance on e-bundles
- MoJ launches consultation on the Housing Possession Court Duty Scheme
- HM Courts and Tribunals Service announces new Service Centre for Wales
- Forfeiture
- First-tier Tribunal should make determination of breach even if remedied (Kyriacou v Linden)
- Rent and rates
- DLUHC launches technical consultation after business rates review
- Valuation for Rating (Wales) (Coronavirus) (Revocation) Regulations 2021
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- Additions to Local Land Charges Register
- Property Disputes in Scotland
- Coronavirus Act 2020 (Early Expiry of Provisions) (Scotland) Regulations 2021
- LexTalk®Property Disputes: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a call for evidence on the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill, proposed amendments to the Electronic Communications Code, a Court of Appeal case on the construction of service charge machinery and costs recovery clauses in residential leases, a High Court case on the approach to Part 36 offers in rent arrears claims, and Upper Tribunal cases on service charge consultation and determination of breaches by the First-tier Tribunal.
