Property Disputes weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a call for evidence on the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill, proposed amendments to the Electronic Communications Code, a Court of Appeal case on the construction of service charge machinery and costs recovery clauses in residential leases, a High Court case on the approach to Part 36 offers in rent arrears claims, and Upper Tribunal cases on service charge consultation and determination of breaches by the First-tier Tribunal. or to read the full analysis.