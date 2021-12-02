LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Property Disputes weekly highlights—2 December 2021

Published on: 02 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property Disputes weekly highlights—2 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Public Bill Committee calls for evidence on Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill
  • Covid rent arrears and Part 36 (London Trocadero v Picturehouse Cinemas Ltd)
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for w/c 29 November 2021
  • Residential tenancies
  • DLUHC updates guidance on the possession action process
  • Service charges
  • Court of Appeal decision on construction of service charge machinery and costs recovery clauses (Kensquare Ltd v Boakye)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a call for evidence on the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill, proposed amendments to the Electronic Communications Code, a Court of Appeal case on the construction of service charge machinery and costs recovery clauses in residential leases, a High Court case on the approach to Part 36 offers in rent arrears claims, and Upper Tribunal cases on service charge consultation and determination of breaches by the First-tier Tribunal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

