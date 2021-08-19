menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Published on: 19 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property Disputes weekly highlights—19 August 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Last chance saloon—the government’s plans for pandemic rent debt
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 16 August 2021
  • Repairing obligations and dilapidations
  • Boathouse held to be a permanent enhancement to Crown land (The Royal Parks Ltd v Bluebird Boats Ltd)
  • Disputes and remedies
  • Law Society urgently considering impact of Harcus Sinclair v Your Lawyers Supreme Court decision on undertakings
  • Master of the Rolls welcomes the CJC’s changes to Guideline Hourly Rates
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: an update of recent court measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), a consideration of the government’s plans for dealing with pandemic-related commercial rent arrears, High Court cases on the removal of a boathouse from land in Hyde Park, specific performance of a sale agreement and whether an oral property management agreement resulted in a proprietary interest or a partnership agreement, and an Upper Tribunal case on ‘occasional’ use of a right of way. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rights

Convention rights—structure of qualified rightsThe rights preserved under the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), as set out in the Human Rights Act 1998 Sch 1, can be broadly divided into three groups:•absolute rights—which cannot be interfered with by the state or derogated from even in a

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]

No deal Brexit—jurisdiction (UK and the Lugano Convention) [Archived]ARCHIVED: This Practice Note has been archived and is not maintained.This Practice Note has been produced in partnership with Guy Pendell, Liz Williams and Kushal Gandhi of CMS.This Practice Note covers the situation where the UK

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More