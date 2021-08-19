Property Disputes weekly highlights—19 August 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: an update of recent court measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), a consideration of the government’s plans for dealing with pandemic-related commercial rent arrears, High Court cases on the removal of a boathouse from land in Hyde Park, specific performance of a sale agreement and whether an oral property management agreement resulted in a proprietary interest or a partnership agreement, and an Upper Tribunal case on ‘occasional’ use of a right of way. or to read the full analysis.