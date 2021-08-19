- Property Disputes weekly highlights—19 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Last chance saloon—the government’s plans for pandemic rent debt
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 16 August 2021
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- Boathouse held to be a permanent enhancement to Crown land (The Royal Parks Ltd v Bluebird Boats Ltd)
- Disputes and remedies
- Law Society urgently considering impact of Harcus Sinclair v Your Lawyers Supreme Court decision on undertakings
- Master of the Rolls welcomes the CJC’s changes to Guideline Hourly Rates
- Specific performance of a sale agreement refused due to forgery (Singh v Jhutti)
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- Lost modern grant—use of track by congregation sufficient (Hughes v Incumbent of the benefice of Frampton-on-Severn, Arlingham, Saul, Fretherne and Framilode)
- Residential tenancies
- Council announces Banning Order breached by landlord
- Rents and rates
- Welsh Government opens consultation on Valuation for Rating Regulations 2021
- Contractual issues
- Management agreement did not result in proprietary interest or partnership agreement (Arora v Moshiri)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: an update of recent court measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), a consideration of the government’s plans for dealing with pandemic-related commercial rent arrears, High Court cases on the removal of a boathouse from land in Hyde Park, specific performance of a sale agreement and whether an oral property management agreement resulted in a proprietary interest or a partnership agreement, and an Upper Tribunal case on ‘occasional’ use of a right of way.
