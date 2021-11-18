LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Published on: 18 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property Disputes weekly highlights—18 November 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and horizon scanning
  • Environment Act 2021
  • Transfer of Functions (Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities) Order 2021
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • The new arbitration scheme on coronavirus (COVID-19) arrears—some questions and answers
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 November 2021
  • Disputes and remedies
  • 137th Practice Direction Update—in force 12 November 2021
Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: an analysis of the new arbitration scheme for coronavirus rent arrears, a Court of Appeal case on the court’s power to find a common intention trust without exploring the evidence, High Court cases on the court’s power to resolve a dispute over the effect of a Tomlin order, on calculating the compensation due to an individual for exclusion from their property for a period of six years, on requirements for establishing a claim for occupation rent following an order for the sale of a property, and on the question of what happens to an assured tenancy when an assured tenant dies, and an Upper Tribunal case on the extent of the hereditament for rating purposes. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

