- Property Disputes weekly highlights—18 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- Environment Act 2021
- Transfer of Functions (Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities) Order 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- The new arbitration scheme on coronavirus (COVID-19) arrears—some questions and answers
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 November 2021
- Disputes and remedies
- 137th Practice Direction Update—in force 12 November 2021
- CJC publishes interim report and launches consultation on pre-action protocols
- High Court confirms jurisdiction to interpret a settlement agreement in a Tomlin order (Gurgur v Rees)
- Court was not in a position to determine whether there was a common intention trust without proper exploration of the issues (Ravendark Holdings Ltd v Rotenberg)
- High Court examines how to calculate loss as a result of exclusion from a property (Rowland v Blades)
- Ouster principle not a condition precedent for establishing a claim for occupation rent (Bailey v Dixon)
- Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—8 October 2021
- Residential tenancies
- HCLG Committee announces inquiry into social housing regulation
- The assured tenancy—death, succession and equity (Clarion v Carter)
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Treatment of landlords under Itsu Limited’s CVA
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- NRW warns commercial landlords to watch out for waste criminals
- Property disputes in Scotland
- Keep-open provisions—‘half-hearted’ trading is not enough
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: an analysis of the new arbitration scheme for coronavirus rent arrears, a Court of Appeal case on the court’s power to find a common intention trust without exploring the evidence, High Court cases on the court’s power to resolve a dispute over the effect of a Tomlin order, on calculating the compensation due to an individual for exclusion from their property for a period of six years, on requirements for establishing a claim for occupation rent following an order for the sale of a property, and on the question of what happens to an assured tenancy when an assured tenant dies, and an Upper Tribunal case on the extent of the hereditament for rating purposes.
