Property Disputes weekly highlights—18 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: an analysis of the new arbitration scheme for coronavirus rent arrears, a Court of Appeal case on the court’s power to find a common intention trust without exploring the evidence, High Court cases on the court’s power to resolve a dispute over the effect of a Tomlin order, on calculating the compensation due to an individual for exclusion from their property for a period of six years, on requirements for establishing a claim for occupation rent following an order for the sale of a property, and on the question of what happens to an assured tenancy when an assured tenant dies, and an Upper Tribunal case on the extent of the hereditament for rating purposes. or to read the full analysis.