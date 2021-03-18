- Property Disputes weekly highlights—18 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- CRAR—Taking Control of Goods (Amendment) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021
- Government updates guidance on possession action process
- Welsh Government extends eviction restrictions amid coronavirus
- BPF criticises government coronavirus eviction moratorium extension
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 March 2021
- UK Supreme Court on working remotely and Easter closure
- Electronic Communications
More...
- Telecommunications Infrastructure (Leasehold Property) Act 2021
- Parties to pay own costs of proceedings (EE Ltd v Aviva Investors Ground Rent Holdco Ltd)
- Disputes and remedies
- Joint ownership—determining the common intention for an investment property (Rowland v Blades)
- Gov.uk website to become ‘central point of reference’ for Civil Procedure Rules
- Lord Chief Justice publishes message on courts recovery
- Revised CCMC Directions template published for Birmingham BPC
- Tribunal Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2021
- Civil Proceedings Fees (Amendment) Order 2021
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- Discharge and modification of restrictions imposed by covenant not allowed (Re Copleston)
- Residential tenancies
- Housing Minister outlines next steps for leasehold reform in Wales
- Maximum sum to be paid under rent repayment order correctly reduced by FTT (Awad v Hooley)
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- Check the certificate of insurance—the importance of getting the entities right (Sehayek v Amtrust Europe)
- Claimants given time to draft amendments to defects claim (Naylor v Roamquest Ltd)
- Contractual issues
- Breach of duty not made out (Morley (trading as Morley Estates) v Royal Bank of Scotland plc)
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Evidential burden of documentary proof of sale at undervalue not met (Pathania v Tashie-Lewis)
- Trespass and adverse possession
- Additional defendants allowed to join the case and injunction granted against others (UK Oil & Gas plc (previously known as UK Oil & Gas Investments plc) v Persons Unknown)
- Agricultural tenancies
- Agricultural Holdings (Transitional Provision) (England) Regulations 2021
- Additional Property Disputes updates
- Property highlights
- Dispute resolution highlights
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), the Telecommunications Infrastructure (Leasehold Property) Act 2021 receiving royal assent, a Court of Appeal ruling considering a bank’s duties as a bank and a mortgagee, Upper Tribunal decisions on a costs claim under the Electronic Communications Code, discharging and modifying restrictions imposed by a covenant, and the sum to be paid under a rent repayment order, as well as High Court cases on certificates of insurance, the burden of proof regarding sale at undervalue, common intention for an investment property and an application to join defendants to a trespass claim.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.