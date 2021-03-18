Sign-in Help
Home / Property Disputes / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—18 March 2021

Property Disputes weekly highlights—18 March 2021
Published on: 18 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property Disputes weekly highlights—18 March 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • CRAR—Taking Control of Goods (Amendment) (Coronavirus) Regulations 2021
  • Government updates guidance on possession action process
  • Welsh Government extends eviction restrictions amid coronavirus
  • BPF criticises government coronavirus eviction moratorium extension
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 March 2021
  • UK Supreme Court on working remotely and Easter closure
  • Electronic Communications
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), the Telecommunications Infrastructure (Leasehold Property) Act 2021 receiving royal assent, a Court of Appeal ruling considering a bank’s duties as a bank and a mortgagee, Upper Tribunal decisions on a costs claim under the Electronic Communications Code, discharging and modifying restrictions imposed by a covenant, and the sum to be paid under a rent repayment order, as well as High Court cases on certificates of insurance, the burden of proof regarding sale at undervalue, common intention for an investment property and an application to join defendants to a trespass claim. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Term Loan B facilities

This Practice Note discusses Term Loan B (TLB) facilities which frequently appear as a tranche of senior facilities in syndicated loans in leveraged financings. TLBs are an established feature in the US market and increasingly used in the European lending market for institutional investors.This

LEXISNEXIS

Quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods)

When is quantum meruit and quantum valebat relevant?Claims in quantum meruit (value of services) and quantum valebat (value of goods) arise in diverse situations ranging from where contractual terms are silent on issues of payment to where there is no contract at all (Serck v Drake & Scull).General

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

The equity of redemption

Disposal and devolutionThe equity of redemption arises as soon as the mortgage is made. It is an interest in the land which the mortgagor can:•transfer, lease or mortgage inter vivos, or•by will (it passes on intestacy)No cloggingIt is a fundamental principle of a mortgage that there must be no clog

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More