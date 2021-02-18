- Property Disputes weekly highlights—18 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Ban on bailiff evictions extended
- Rent exception not applicable where possession order is made under section 21 of the Housing Act 1988 (Master Wardens and Assistants of the Guild Fraternity of the Brotherhood of the Most Glorious and Undivided Trinity and St Clement in the Parish of Deptford Strond v Prescott)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 February
- Service charges
- High value commercial service charge dispute (Criterion Buildings Ltd v McKinsey & Company Inc)
- RIBA, RICS, CIOB and BIBA respond to government plans to address unsafe cladding
- Residential tenancies
More...
- First Housing Possession Mediation Pilot Scheme referral and Law Society’s views
- Welsh Housing Minister provides update on protecting tenants from ‘unfair fees’
- Disputes and remedies
- Setting aside a trust deed as a transaction at an undervalue (Lyle v Bedborough)
- Civil Justice Council does not support proposal to align online and paper fees
- Licences and tenancies at will
- Tenancy can be inferred from conduct at common law, despite partial overlap in identities of landlord and tenant (Procter v Procter)
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Properties vested in trustees in bankruptcy after deeds were held to be shams (Re Mohammed Munir (a bankrupt))
- Additional Property Disputes updates
- Welsh minister publishes statement on building safety
- Property highlights
- Dispute resolution highlights
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), a Court of Appeal ruling considering whether a tenancy at will created by conduct, where there was an overlap between the parties constituting the landlord and tenant, could be protected by the Agricultural Holdings Act 1986, and High Court cases on rent exceptions under the ban on bailiff evictions, the determination of ‘due proportion’ of service charges by a landlord, and setting aside a trust deed.
