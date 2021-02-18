Property Disputes weekly highlights—18 February 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), a Court of Appeal ruling considering whether a tenancy at will created by conduct, where there was an overlap between the parties constituting the landlord and tenant, could be protected by the Agricultural Holdings Act 1986, and High Court cases on rent exceptions under the ban on bailiff evictions, the determination of ‘due proportion’ of service charges by a landlord, and setting aside a trust deed. or to read the full analysis.