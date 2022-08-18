Property Disputes weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: Upper Tribunal decisions regarding whether a site provider is entitled to require that safety and oversight measures be included in a Code agreement, on an application to modify or discharge a restrictive covenant and on whether the FTT had jurisdiction to determine that a service charge was less than an amount already conceded by the tenant, High Court cases where damages were awarded to a developer as a result of delays by an infrastructure company in carrying out remedial works and analysis of key arbitration decisions under the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022. or to read the full analysis.