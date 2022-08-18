- Property Disputes weekly highlights—18 August 2022
- In this issue:
- Electronic Communications
- Should Electronic Communications Code Agreements contain safety and oversight measures? (On Tower UK Ltd v AP Wireless (II) UK Ltd)
- Residential tenancies
- Welsh Government publishes cabinet statement announcing laying of SI in support of RH(W)A 2016
- Rent and rates
- Resolving remaining coronavirus (COVID-19) commercial rent debts—key decisions so far
- Should museums pay business rates for their socio-economic value? (Allen (VO) v TWAM)
- Disputes and remedies
- Competing claims for vesting order (Hamilton v Her Majesty's Attorney General and others; Walton Properties Ltd v Her Majesty's Attorney-General)
- Developer entitled to damages for delayed development due to defendant’s failure to promptly carry out remedial works (The House Maker (Padgate) Ltd v Network Rail Infrastructure)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 August 2022
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- UT unwilling to modify building restriction due to lack of planning permission (Naidu and another v Morton and others)
- Court did not have power to rectify transfer to remedy a breach of trust (Singh and another v Lohia (personal representative of Dabara Singh Lohia (deceased))
- Service charges
- FTT did not have jurisdiction to order repayment of service charges already subject to a County Court judgment (Parmar v 127 Ladbroke Grove Ltd)
- FTT did not have jurisdiction to order that service charge was less than an amount already conceded by tenants (Triplerose Ltd v Bowles and others)
- Enfranchisement and right to manage
- Omission of paragraph of notes did not invalidate notice of claim(18 Langdale Road RTM Company Ltd v Assethold Ltd)
- FTT erred in making order to appoint manager (Invergarry Court Ltd v Connolly and others)
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- Government publishes explanatory notes to Building Safety Act 2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: Upper Tribunal decisions regarding whether a site provider is entitled to require that safety and oversight measures be included in a Code agreement, on an application to modify or discharge a restrictive covenant and on whether the FTT had jurisdiction to determine that a service charge was less than an amount already conceded by the tenant, High Court cases where damages were awarded to a developer as a result of delays by an infrastructure company in carrying out remedial works and analysis of key arbitration decisions under the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022.
