Property Disputes weekly highlights—18 August 2022

Published on: 18 August 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Electronic Communications
  • Should Electronic Communications Code Agreements contain safety and oversight measures? (On Tower UK Ltd v AP Wireless (II) UK Ltd)
  • Residential tenancies
  • Welsh Government publishes cabinet statement announcing laying of SI in support of RH(W)A 2016
  • Rent and rates
  • Resolving remaining coronavirus (COVID-19) commercial rent debts—key decisions so far
  • Should museums pay business rates for their socio-economic value? (Allen (VO) v TWAM)
  • Disputes and remedies
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: Upper Tribunal decisions regarding whether a site provider is entitled to require that safety and oversight measures be included in a Code agreement, on an application to modify or discharge a restrictive covenant and on whether the FTT had jurisdiction to determine that a service charge was less than an amount already conceded by the tenant, High Court cases where damages were awarded to a developer as a result of delays by an infrastructure company in carrying out remedial works and analysis of key arbitration decisions under the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

