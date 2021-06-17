Property Disputes weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent court measures in relation to coronavirus (COVID-19), further extensions to the restrictions on forfeiture of a commercial lease on the grounds of non-payment of rent and the service of statutory demands and presentation of winding up petitions and a Court of Appeal case on the role of a rating authority in determining whether a hereditament held by a charity was for the public benefit, a High Court case in which the court considered whether an order for costs was prohibited under the debt respite scheme, and Upper Tribunal cases on the tribunal’s jurisdiction to modify a restrictive covenant maintaining the ‘character’ of the surrounding properties and on granting of interim rights of access under the Electronic Communications Code to undertake a MSV. or to read the full analysis.