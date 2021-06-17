- Property Disputes weekly highlights—17 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Further extensions to tenant protection announced amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 14 June
- PLA favours ringfencing of commercial rent arrears amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- BPF calls for end to moratorium on commercial property evictions
- HMCTS blog highlights the use of video hearing due to coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Electronic communications
- Operators granted interim MSV Code rights at critical national infrastructure building in London (EE Ltd v London Underground)
- Disputes and remedies
- MoJ announces National Archives to house important judgments
- Chancery Guide updated with effect from 15 June 2021
- Updated HMCTS guidance on video hearings
- Lord Burnett speaks at Association of District Judges Annual Seminar
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- Upper Tribunal has no jurisdiction to modify a restrictive covenant maintaining the ‘character’ of the surrounding properties (Morris v Brookmans Park Roads Ltd)
- Rent and rates
- Charities—mandatory rating relief, public benefit (Nuffield Health v Merton London Borough Council)
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- The new debt respite scheme—the court’s view (Axnoller Events v Brake)
- Residential tenancies
- Immigration (Restrictions on Employment and Residential Accommodation) (Prescribed Requirements and Codes of Practice) and Licensing Act 2003 (Personal and Premises Licences) (Forms) Order 2021
- Home Office updates Code of practice on right to rent
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent court measures in relation to coronavirus (COVID-19), further extensions to the restrictions on forfeiture of a commercial lease on the grounds of non-payment of rent and the service of statutory demands and presentation of winding up petitions and a Court of Appeal case on the role of a rating authority in determining whether a hereditament held by a charity was for the public benefit, a High Court case in which the court considered whether an order for costs was prohibited under the debt respite scheme, and Upper Tribunal cases on the tribunal’s jurisdiction to modify a restrictive covenant maintaining the ‘character’ of the surrounding properties and on granting of interim rights of access under the Electronic Communications Code to undertake a MSV.
