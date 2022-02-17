Property Disputes weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: analysis of the first case to reach the High Court on the Access to Neighbouring Land Act 1992, a review of the housing-related provisions in the government’s Levelling Up White Paper, High Court cases on whether a dispute had arisen under the Party Wall etc. Act 1996 and unreasonable withholding of consent to assign, and updated guidance from HMRC on the VAT treatment of dilapidations and lease break payments. or to read the full analysis.