LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—17 February 2022

Published on: 17 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property Disputes weekly highlights—17 February 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Neighbour and party wall disputes
  • First High Court analysis of Access to Neighbouring Land Act 1992 (Prime London Holdings v Thurloe Lodge)
  • Dispute cannot arise under Party Wall etc. Act 1996 without owner’s notice (Shah v Power)
  • Key developments and horizon scanning
  • Housing—drilling down on Levelling Up
  • RICS comments on Levelling Up White Paper
  • Written statement on implementation of Law Commission proposals in Wales published
  • Repairing obligations and dilapidations
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: analysis of the first case to reach the High Court on the Access to Neighbouring Land Act 1992, a review of the housing-related provisions in the government’s Levelling Up White Paper, High Court cases on whether a dispute had arisen under the Party Wall etc. Act 1996 and unreasonable withholding of consent to assign, and updated guidance from HMRC on the VAT treatment of dilapidations and lease break payments. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contracts

Liquidated damages in construction contractsThis Practice Note explains what liquidated and ascertained damages (LADs/LDs) are and their purpose in a building contract. It considers the difference between liquidated damages and general (or unliquidated) damages and looks at the enforceability of

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

False imprisonment

False imprisonment

False imprisonmentLiabilityFalse imprisonment consists of the complete deprivation of liberty without a lawful basis. Claims will in practice be made against a public body that exercises detention powers, usually a local police force, the Secretary of State for the Home Department or the Secretary

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)