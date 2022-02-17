- Property Disputes weekly highlights—17 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Neighbour and party wall disputes
- First High Court analysis of Access to Neighbouring Land Act 1992 (Prime London Holdings v Thurloe Lodge)
- Dispute cannot arise under Party Wall etc. Act 1996 without owner’s notice (Shah v Power)
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- Housing—drilling down on Levelling Up
- RICS comments on Levelling Up White Paper
- Written statement on implementation of Law Commission proposals in Wales published
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- A saga ends? VAT treatment of termination fees and compensation payments
- DLUHC considering new laws forcing industry to pay for building safety
- Lease covenants and obligations
- Tenant awarded damages for unreasonable withholding and delaying of consent to assign (Gabb v Farrokhzad)
- Enfranchisement and right to manage
- Enfranchisement—valuation where sales in quick succession (Brickfield Properties Ltd v Ullah)
- Disputes and remedies
- CPR Committee launches consultation on CPR 7 and CPR 8
- HMCTS publishes promotional material for Online Civil Money Claims
- Residential tenancies
- Sadiq Khan calls for more to be done against rogue landlords
- Home Office launches consultation on code of practice for landlords
- Welsh Government publishes new guidance for landlords on converted occupation contracts
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 14 February 2022
- Property disputes in Scotland
- ‘Completion’ of works as relative to a suspensive condition of missives (GWR Property Co Ltd v Forrest Outdoor Media Ltd)
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Note
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: analysis of the first case to reach the High Court on the Access to Neighbouring Land Act 1992, a review of the housing-related provisions in the government’s Levelling Up White Paper, High Court cases on whether a dispute had arisen under the Party Wall etc. Act 1996 and unreasonable withholding of consent to assign, and updated guidance from HMRC on the VAT treatment of dilapidations and lease break payments.
