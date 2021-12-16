- Property Disputes weekly highlights—16 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Licences and tenancies at will
- The lease/licence distinction and the test for summary determination of a possession claim (Global 100 Ltd v Laleva)
- Electronic Communications
- Court of Appeal examines upgrading and sharing rights (ON Tower UK Ltd v JH & FW Green Ltd)
- Rights of light, other easements and covenants
- Cutting power supply to borehole interfered with easement (Gosling v Bradbury)
- Disputes and remedies
- 138th Practice Direction Update—Online Civil Money Claims pilot
- Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—5 November 2021
- CPR Committee launches consultation on CPR 2 (application and interpretation), CPR 3 (case management powers) and CPR 4 (forms)
- New guide to business and property work at Central London County Court
- Strike out set aside where Land Registry and FTT failed to notice amendments to lease plan (Kenny-Frow v Ryan)
- Welsh Minister publishes written statement on devolved tribunals
- Service charges
- An FTT declaration of service charge liability is not enforceable in the County Court (Termhouse (Clarendon Court) Management Ltd v Al-Balhaa)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- PLA and PBA provide submissions to Committee on Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for the week commencing 13 December 2021
- HMCTS updates coronavirus courts and tribunals guidance
- DLUHC updates coronavirus and renting guidance
- Trespass and adverse possession
- Government responds to report on Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- The Building Safety Bill—where are we now?
- Residential tenancies
- RSH opens consultation on tenant satisfaction measures
- Property Disputes Highlights 2021/2022
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a significant Court of Appeal decision on leases and licences and the test for summary determination of a possession claim, other Court of Appeal cases on the upgrading and sharing provisions of the Electronic Communications Code and the enforcement of FTT declarations on service charges, and the latest news on the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill.
