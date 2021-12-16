LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Licences and tenancies at will
  • The lease/licence distinction and the test for summary determination of a possession claim (Global 100 Ltd v Laleva)
  • Electronic Communications
  • Court of Appeal examines upgrading and sharing rights (ON Tower UK Ltd v JH & FW Green Ltd)
  • Rights of light, other easements and covenants
  • Cutting power supply to borehole interfered with easement (Gosling v Bradbury)
  • Disputes and remedies
  • 138th Practice Direction Update—Online Civil Money Claims pilot
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a significant Court of Appeal decision on leases and licences and the test for summary determination of a possession claim, other Court of Appeal cases on the upgrading and sharing provisions of the Electronic Communications Code and the enforcement of FTT declarations on service charges, and the latest news on the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Bill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

