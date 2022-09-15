LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—15 September 2022

Published on: 15 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Property Disputes weekly highlights—15 September 2022
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Latest arbitration award published under the Commercial Rent (Coronavirus) Act 2022 (Horsham DC v Bills Restaurants)
  • PLA reports low uptake numbers for government arbitration process
  • Disputes and remedies
  • Advice on completions scheduled for 19 September 2022 published
  • Court hearings suspended for funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II
  • 150th practice direction update—in force 15 September 2022
  • Service of claim form—extending time after expiry of limitation period (Walton v Pickerings Solicitors)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: analysis of the latest decision under the coronavirus rent arrears arbitration process, details of the suspension of court hearings for the funeral of HM Queen Elizabeth II, a High Court case on extensions of time for service of the claim form and advice on completions due on the forthcoming bank holiday. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costs

Summary assessment—statement of costsSummary assessment is the procedure whereby costs are assessed by the judge who has heard the case or application (see Practice Note: Summary assessment). This Practice Note considers the use of a statement of costs in summary assessment. Form N260 is a model

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?

Dawn raid—who can raid my organisation and why?IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More