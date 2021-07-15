Property Disputes weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), a County Court decision on the inclusion of pandemic rent reduction clauses in a business lease renewal and Court of Appeal cases concerning whether a tenant had provided vacant possession to validly exercise a break option, when a court will correct a mistake in a rent review clause, whether performance of caretaking responsibilities can be sufficient to establish actual occupation of registered land and whether an entrance door to a flat was a landlord’s fixture. It also includes further analysis of the position for landlords following recent decisions on company voluntary arrangements. or to read the full analysis.