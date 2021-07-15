- Property Disputes weekly highlights—15 July 2021
- In this issue:
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Making sense of company voluntary arrangements (CVAs) post New Look and Regis
- Business tenancies
- No pandemic clause suspending rent during lockdown in a Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 renewal—the risk to business from coronavirus (COVID-19) is a tenant risk (Poundland Ltd v Toplain Ltd)
- Break options and notices
- Break clauses and vacant possession (Capitol Park Leeds v Global Radio)
- Rents and rates
- Correcting a mistake in an RPI rent review clause (Monsolar IQ Ltd v Woden Park Ltd)
- Disputes and remedies
- Civil Justice Council publishes report on mandatory ADR
- Non-treated sewage discharges actionable against an appointed water and sewage undertaker under the Water Industry Act 1991 (Manchester Ship Canal Co v United Utilities Water)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- What should lenders look out for as turnover rents make their return to the real estate market?
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 12 July 2021
- MoJ responds to Constitution Committee report on coronavirus (COVID-19) impacts
- Lord Chief Justice considers coronavirus (COVID-19) impact on justice system
- Contractual issues
- Performance of caretaking functions over a property is insufficient to establish occupation (Rock Ferry Waterfront Trust v Pennistone)
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- Entrance doors to a property were ‘landlord’s fixtures’ for the purposes of requiring written permission to remove fixtures (Marlborough Knightsbridge v Fivaz)
- Building Safety Bill—a new landscape for claims under the Defective Premises Act 1972?
- Welsh Government funds fire safety surveys for buildings over 11 metres
- Residential tenancies
- NRLA publishes report on legislation affecting private landlords
- Housing Ombudsman publishes best practice guidance for landlords
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), a County Court decision on the inclusion of pandemic rent reduction clauses in a business lease renewal and Court of Appeal cases concerning whether a tenant had provided vacant possession to validly exercise a break option, when a court will correct a mistake in a rent review clause, whether performance of caretaking responsibilities can be sufficient to establish actual occupation of registered land and whether an entrance door to a flat was a landlord’s fixture. It also includes further analysis of the position for landlords following recent decisions on company voluntary arrangements.
