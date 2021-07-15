menu-search
Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—15 July 2021

Published on: 15 July 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Enforcing security and property insolvency
  • Making sense of company voluntary arrangements (CVAs) post New Look and Regis
  • Business tenancies
  • No pandemic clause suspending rent during lockdown in a Landlord and Tenant Act 1954 renewal—the risk to business from coronavirus (COVID-19) is a tenant risk (Poundland Ltd v Toplain Ltd)
  • Break options and notices
  • Break clauses and vacant possession (Capitol Park Leeds v Global Radio)
  • Rents and rates
  • Correcting a mistake in an RPI rent review clause (Monsolar IQ Ltd v Woden Park Ltd)
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), a County Court decision on the inclusion of pandemic rent reduction clauses in a business lease renewal and Court of Appeal cases concerning whether a tenant had provided vacant possession to validly exercise a break option, when a court will correct a mistake in a rent review clause, whether performance of caretaking responsibilities can be sufficient to establish actual occupation of registered land and whether an entrance door to a flat was a landlord’s fixture. It also includes further analysis of the position for landlords following recent decisions on company voluntary arrangements. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

Tenant's request for a new business tenancyThese drafting notes are for use when completing a tenant’s request for a new business tenancy under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954. They are intended to be used when completing the prescribed form under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1954, Part 2 (Notices)

