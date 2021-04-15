Sign-in Help
Home / Property Disputes / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—15 April 2021

Property Disputes weekly highlights—15 April 2021
Published on: 15 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property Disputes weekly highlights—15 April 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Industry organsations urge responses to consultation on end of forfeiture and CRAR
  • The impact of coronavirus on civil litigation in England and Wales one year on—a solicitor’s perspective
  • Commercial property code of practice amended
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 12 April
  • Break options and notices
  • Court refuses to imply term regarding timescale for service of break notice (Wigan BC v Scullindale Global Ltd)
  • Enforcing security and property insolvency
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), a Court of Appeal ruling on payment of a secret commission to a mortgage broker, and High Court cases dealing with the validity of break notices and landlord opposition to a restructuring plan. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Written basis of plea and Newton hearings

When defendants are guilty, they have a choice to plead guilty or to put the prosecution to proof. When they plead guilty they may benefit from a reduction in their sentence as a result, see Practice Note: Credit for guilty plea. However, the Sentencing Council's overarching guidelines on reduction

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—consideration

This Practice Note examines the doctrine of consideration and the key role it plays in English law in determining whether a contract is enforceable.A promise will only be capable of being contractually enforced if it is either made in a deed or made in exchange for something of value, known as

LEXISNEXIS

What is a certificate of title?

A certificate of title (also known as a certificate on title) is a particular species of report on title.When solicitors are instructed to investigate title to land (for instance, when land is being acquired or offered up as security), they will write a report on title for their client, which sets

LEXISNEXIS

Notice of acting

Case number [insert number][In the principal registryORIn the [insert court location] FAMILY court]Sitting at [insert place]Notice of actingBetween[insert petitioner name]Petitionerand[insert respondent name]RespondentTake notice that we [insert name of firm] have been appointed to act as the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More