Property Disputes weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Published on: 14 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Disputes and remedies
  • Trial judge entitled not to follow the conclusions of an uncontroverted expert witness (Griffiths v TUI UK Ltd)
  • CTJ updates guidance for users of First-tier Tribunal (Property Chamber) amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Minutes of the CPR Committee (CPRC) meetings
  • Senior Master of Queen’s Bench Division announces Masters User Group meeting
  • HM Land Registry updates Practice Guide on charging orders
  • Enforcing security and property insolvency
  • Setting aside statutory demands where debt disputed on substantial grounds (Luttman-Johnson v West Sussex Agri Ltd)
Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal case on whether a judge must accept the conclusions of an uncontroverted expert witness, a High Court case on setting aside statutory demands where the debt is disputed, updated guidance from the First-tier Tribunal, an update to guidance for tenants, landlords and local authorities on electrical safety standards in the private rented sector in England, and new Rules of Conduct from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

