Property Disputes weekly highlights—14 October 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal case on whether a judge must accept the conclusions of an uncontroverted expert witness, a High Court case on setting aside statutory demands where the debt is disputed, updated guidance from the First-tier Tribunal, an update to guidance for tenants, landlords and local authorities on electrical safety standards in the private rented sector in England, and new Rules of Conduct from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. or to read the full analysis.