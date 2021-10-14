- Property Disputes weekly highlights—14 October 2021
- In this issue:
- Disputes and remedies
- Trial judge entitled not to follow the conclusions of an uncontroverted expert witness (Griffiths v TUI UK Ltd)
- CTJ updates guidance for users of First-tier Tribunal (Property Chamber) amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Minutes of the CPR Committee (CPRC) meetings
- Senior Master of Queen’s Bench Division announces Masters User Group meeting
- HM Land Registry updates Practice Guide on charging orders
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Setting aside statutory demands where debt disputed on substantial grounds (Luttman-Johnson v West Sussex Agri Ltd)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 11 October 2021
- Residential tenancies
- BPF calls on government to make Renters' Reform Bill work for residents and investors
- DLUHC updates guidance on electrical safety standards in the private rented sector
- Rents and rates
- Non-Domestic Rating (Miscellaneous Provisions) (No 2) (Amendment) (Wales) Regulations 2021
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- RICS announces new Rules of Conduct
- Additional Property Disputes updates
- Property highlights
- Dispute resolution highlights
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal case on whether a judge must accept the conclusions of an uncontroverted expert witness, a High Court case on setting aside statutory demands where the debt is disputed, updated guidance from the First-tier Tribunal, an update to guidance for tenants, landlords and local authorities on electrical safety standards in the private rented sector in England, and new Rules of Conduct from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.
