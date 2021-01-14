- Property Disputes weekly highlights—14 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Eviction bans extended in England and Wales
- Courts and tribunals
- Supreme Court announces working arrangements
- Business tenancies
- New lease refused under grounds (a) and (c) (Kent v Guest)
- Enfranchisement and right to manage
- Major enfranchisement reforms
More...
- Rent and rates
- Controlled goods agreements—physical attendance by enforcement agent not required (Just Digital Marketplace Ltd v High Court Enforcement Officers Association)
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Implications of CVAs and new restructuring plan on real estate finance lenders during coronavirus
- Residential tenancies
- Curing a breach of the public sector equality duty (Taylor v Slough Borough Council)
- Validity of notice to vary HMO licence (Kansal v Lambeth London Borough Council)
- Disputes and remedies
- RICS launches consultation on valuation of buildings with cladding
- Civil Justice Council consults on amendments to guideline hourly rates
- HMCTS amends guidance to update details for Masters' clerks
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- Welsh Government announces new building safety plans in Wales
- Service charges
- Legal costs recoverable as part of service charge (Kensquare Ltd v Boakye)
- Contractual issues
- No oral agreement on sale of development (Richards v Harvey)
- Property Disputes in Scotland
- Scottish Government extends eviction ban amid coronavirus
- Additional Property Disputes updates
- Property highlights
- Dispute resolution highlights
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), High Court rulings on curing a breach of the public sector equality duty and on remotely entering into controlled goods agreements, an Upper Tribunal decision on a notice to vary an HMO licence, and the announcement of major reforms to leasehold enfranchisement.
