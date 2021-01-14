Sign-in Help
Home / Property Disputes / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Property Disputes weekly highlights—14 January 2021
Published on: 14 January 2021
Updated on: 14 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property Disputes weekly highlights—14 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Eviction bans extended in England and Wales
  • Courts and tribunals
  • Supreme Court announces working arrangements
  • Business tenancies
  • New lease refused under grounds (a) and (c) (Kent v Guest)
  • Enfranchisement and right to manage
  • Major enfranchisement reforms
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), High Court rulings on curing a breach of the public sector equality duty and on remotely entering into controlled goods agreements, an Upper Tribunal decision on a notice to vary an HMO licence, and the announcement of major reforms to leasehold enfranchisement. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Facilitation payments under the Bribery Act 2010

Facilitating the performance of a duty by public officialsFacilitation payments, also known as facilitating or grease payments, are generally small amounts of money paid to public officials or others as a means of ensuring that they perform their duty, whether more promptly or at all. In some

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

LEXISNEXIS

Notice of acting

Case number [insert number][In the principal registryORIn the [insert court location] FAMILY court]Sitting at [insert place]Notice of actingBetween[insert petitioner name]Petitionerand[insert respondent name]RespondentTake notice that we [insert name of firm] have been appointed to act as the

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More