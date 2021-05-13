- Property Disputes weekly highlights—13 May 2021
- In this issue:
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- Queen’s Speech 2021
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Amendments to the prescribed notice seeking possession in Form 3 (section 8 notice)—implications for practitioners
- Support for renters continues with longer notice periods under the Coronavirus Act 2020 (Residential Tenancies: Protection from Eviction) (Amendment) (England) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/564
- The impact of coronavirus on civil litigation in England and Wales one year on—a mediator’s perspective
- Home Office updates guidance on landlord right to rent checks amid coronavirus
- BPF calls for end to eviction moratorium in June 2021
- PLA responds to commercial rent evictions consultation
- Law Society encourages views on remote hearings
- FCA publishes latest insurer claims data for business interruption claims
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 10 May
- UK's four Bars publish joint statement on the justice system post-coronavirus
- Service charges
- Court of Appeal guidance on service charge consultation dispensation (Aster Communities v Chapman and others)
- Consent order for no order for costs precluded recovery of costs through service charge (Shearbarn Holiday Park Ltd v Wornell)
- Disputes and remedies
- Measure of damages for fraudulent misrepresentation clarified (Glossop Cartons and Print v Contact (Print & Packaging))
- Claimants’ shares in beneficial interest in property extinguished (Kanval v Kanval)
- CPR changes and 130th and 131st practice direction updates—online civil claims, judicial review and whiplash reforms
- Master of the Rolls discusses online justice in LIDW21 keynote speech
- Practice note issued on witnesses giving remote evidence
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- DWP publishes guidance on ‘breathing spaces’ under the Debt Respite Scheme
- Enfranchisement and right to manage
- Assumption in determining price payable under LRA 1967 that using property as a single house on the valuation date was unlawful as a matter of planning control (Alberti v Cadogan Holdings Ltd)
- Additional Property Disputes updates
- Property highlights
- Dispute resolution highlights
- UK/EU divergence – have your say
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
- Coming soon - LexisPSL EU Law
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), key themes and proposals, including housing-related announcements, made at the Queen’s Speech 2021, Court of Appeal ruling on service charge consultation dispensation, Upper Tribunal case on using property as single house on the valuation date, and a High Court decision regarding extinguishing an interest in property.
