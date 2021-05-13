menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Property Disputes / Key developments and horizon scanning / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Property Disputes weekly highlights—13 May 2021
Published on: 13 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Property Disputes weekly highlights—13 May 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Key developments and horizon scanning
  • Queen’s Speech 2021
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Amendments to the prescribed notice seeking possession in Form 3 (section 8 notice)—implications for practitioners
  • Support for renters continues with longer notice periods under the Coronavirus Act 2020 (Residential Tenancies: Protection from Eviction) (Amendment) (England) (No 2) Regulations 2021, SI 2021/564
  • The impact of coronavirus on civil litigation in England and Wales one year on—a mediator’s perspective
  • Home Office updates guidance on landlord right to rent checks amid coronavirus
  • BPF calls for end to eviction moratorium in June 2021
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), key themes and proposals, including housing-related announcements, made at the Queen’s Speech 2021, Court of Appeal ruling on service charge consultation dispensation, Upper Tribunal case on using property as single house on the valuation date, and a High Court decision regarding extinguishing an interest in property. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Forfeiture of a lease

Forfeiture of a lease

Coronavirus (COVID-19): During the current pandemic, legislation and changes to practice and procedure in the courts and tribunals have been introduced, which affect the following:•proceedings for possession•forfeiture of business leases on the grounds of non-payment of rent•a landlord's right to

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

Codicils

Codicils

Codicils may be used for making any alteration in a Will such as to alter the executors or make changes in legacies, whether by addition or deletion but that is by no means their only use. As a general rule, substantial changes are best achieved by means of a new Will and codicils are more

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More