Property Disputes weekly highlights—11 November 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: details of the coronavirus rent arrears recovery scheme, an extension to CPR PD 55C, High Court cases on relief from forfeiture and the Law of Property (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1989, and Upper Tribunal cases on the deferment rate in leasehold enfranchisement, and the extent of the hereditament for rating purposes. or to read the full analysis.