- Property Disputes weekly highlights—11 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus arrears recovery scheme announced
- Possession procedure in CPR PD 55C to be extended
- Forfeiture
- Discretion to grant relief from forfeiture for rent arrears (Bhat v Patel)
- Enfranchisement and right to manage
- Leasehold enfranchisement–houses—deferment rate (Llangewydd Court v Ralph)
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- DLUHC publishes redress factsheet in relation to Building Safety Bill
- Electronic Communications
- Blog post published on issues with Electronic Communications Code
- Residential tenancies
- Housing Ombudsman issues 30 complaint handling failure orders
- Disputes and remedies
- Incorporating terms under the Law of Property (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1989 (Sismey v Salandron)
- Rents and rates
- ‘White space’ in data hall part of hereditament (Ricketts (Valuation Officer) v Cyxtera Technology UK Ltd)
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- RICS publishes new Rules of Conduct
- Property disputes in Scotland
- Quantification of flat owners’ claim against managing agent (Gray v Cape t/a Briggate Investments)
- Additional Property Disputes updates
- HMCTS updates
- Lord Chief Justice Burnett publishes annual report
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- New Q&As
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: details of the coronavirus rent arrears recovery scheme, an extension to CPR PD 55C, High Court cases on relief from forfeiture and the Law of Property (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 1989, and Upper Tribunal cases on the deferment rate in leasehold enfranchisement, and the extent of the hereditament for rating purposes.
