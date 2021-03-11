Sign-in Help
Property Disputes weekly highlights—11 March 2021

Published on: 11 March 2021
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19) and reactions to the Spring Budget 2021. It also covers a Court of Appeal ruling concerning the non-payment of court fees, Upper Tribunal decisions on full repayment of benefits received when the appellant was in control of an unlicensed HMO, an incorrectly made order to make an interim payment and rent repayment orders, as well as a High Court case on removing a unilateral notice. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

