- Property Disputes weekly highlights—11 March 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- MHCLG extends ban on commercial and bailiff-enforced evictions amid coronavirus
- Welsh Government extends business eviction protection
- Wales extends business rates holiday
- HMCTS pilots home testing among court users
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 8 March 2021
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- Jenrick welcomes Spring Budget 2021 measures
- The Law Society welcomes SDLT holiday transition
- RICS broadly welcomes Chancellor’s 2021 Spring Budget announcement
- BPF comments on Budget implications for property market
- Residential tenancies
- FTT correct to require full repayment of universal credit received in the course of committing an offence (Ball v Sefton Metropolitan Borough Council)
- Landlord can be ordered to repay 12 months’ rent maximum under a rent repayment order (Ficcara v James)
- New campaign seeks to inform social housing residents on complaints procedure
- Disputes and remedies
- Non-payment of court fees—does time continue to run for limitation purposes? (Butters v Hayes)
- Order to make interim payment set aside for being incorrectly made (Astor Bristol Ltd v Bristol School of Performing Arts Ltd)
- MoJ publishes response to alignment of online and paper civil possession fees
- Prime Minister’s Office announces Lady Justice Rose is to join UK Supreme Court
- Contractual issues
- Removal of unilateral notice (Sampathkumar v Wildwood CR Ltd)
- Enfranchisement and right to manage
- Housing (Shared Ownership Leases) (Exclusion from Leasehold Reform Act 1967 and Rent Act 1977) (England) Regulations 2021
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- RICS publishes FAQs on assessment process for cladding EWS
- Trespass and adverse possession
- Government to press ahead with new rules to remove unauthorised encampments
- Property disputes in Scotland
- Scottish Government extends rental sector loan schemes amid coronavirus
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19) and reactions to the Spring Budget 2021. It also covers a Court of Appeal ruling concerning the non-payment of court fees, Upper Tribunal decisions on full repayment of benefits received when the appellant was in control of an unlicensed HMO, an incorrectly made order to make an interim payment and rent repayment orders, as well as a High Court case on removing a unilateral notice.
