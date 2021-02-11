- Property Disputes weekly highlights—11 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Preparation for court attendance
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 8 February
- Electronic Communications
- The position of 1954 Act occupiers under the Electronic Communications Code (Cornerstone v Ashloch)
- Service charges
- MHCLG bail out for cladding costs
- Forfeiture
- Forfeiture unlawful where an arbitration appeal on same issue was outstanding (Chana v CC Properties (Yorkshire) Ltd)
- Contractual issues
- Contracting with a trust (Williams v Simm)
- Disputes and remedies
- ‘No DSS’ policy declared unlawful (Tyler v Paul Carr Estate Agents)
- Procedure in claim against trespassers (Loveridge v Mayor and Burgesses of the Islington London Borough Council)
- Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—4 December 2020
- Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—22 January 2021
- Civil Procedure (Amendment) Rules 2021
- Additional Property Disputes updates
- Non-Domestic Rating (Unoccupied Property) (Wales) (Amendment) Regulations 2021
- Property highlights
- Dispute resolution highlights
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), a Court of Appeal ruling on the ability of protected business tenants to seek rights under the Electronic Communications Code, High Court cases on forfeiture for rent arrears, procedure in trespass proceedings and contracting with a trust, and a County Court decision declaring ‘no DSS’ policies unlawful.
