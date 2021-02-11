Sign-in Help
Property Disputes weekly highlights—11 February 2021

Published on: 11 February 2021
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), a Court of Appeal ruling on the ability of protected business tenants to seek rights under the Electronic Communications Code, High Court cases on forfeiture for rent arrears, procedure in trespass proceedings and contracting with a trust, and a County Court decision declaring ‘no DSS’ policies unlawful. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

