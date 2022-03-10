LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—10 March 2022

Published on: 10 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Contractual issues
  • Disclosing defects in title—how far must vendors go? (SPS Groundworks v Mahil)
  • Residential tenancies
  • Supreme Court considers landlord’s rights to end flexible tenancy agreements (Croydon London Borough Council v Kalonga)
  • Properties occupied by property guardians and HMO licensing (Global 100 Ltd v Jimenez)
  • Right to rent—final codes of practice published
  • Enforcing security and property insolvency
  • Insolvency figures and the outlook for struggling tenants
Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a Supreme Court case on termination of a flexible tenancy agreement before the end of the fixed term, a High Court case on the extent of a vendor’s obligation to disclose a defect in title, and Upper Tribunal cases on HMO licensing requirements where a property is occupied by ‘property guardians’, the inclusion of roof space in determining development hope value and on separate hereditaments for the purposes of rating valuation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

