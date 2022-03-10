- Property Disputes weekly highlights—10 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Contractual issues
- Disclosing defects in title—how far must vendors go? (SPS Groundworks v Mahil)
- Residential tenancies
- Supreme Court considers landlord’s rights to end flexible tenancy agreements (Croydon London Borough Council v Kalonga)
- Properties occupied by property guardians and HMO licensing (Global 100 Ltd v Jimenez)
- Right to rent—final codes of practice published
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Insolvency figures and the outlook for struggling tenants
More...
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- Gove disappointed with current developer proposals to fund unsafe building remediation
- RICS emphasises importance of green dilapidations strategy development
- Enfranchisement and right to manage
- Landlord entitled to development hope value on enfranchisement (Vectis Property Company Ltd v Cambrai Court Management Company Ltd)
- Rents and rates
- Properties separated by bridge held to be single hereditament (FC Brown Steel Equipment Ltd v Hopkins (Valuation Officer))
- Disputes and remedies
- Minutes of the CPR Committee meeting—4 February 2022
- Supreme Court publishes opening times for the Easter holidays
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 7 March 2022
- Property disputes in Scotland
- Scottish Law Commission publishes report on work undertaken in 2021
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a Supreme Court case on termination of a flexible tenancy agreement before the end of the fixed term, a High Court case on the extent of a vendor’s obligation to disclose a defect in title, and Upper Tribunal cases on HMO licensing requirements where a property is occupied by ‘property guardians’, the inclusion of roof space in determining development hope value and on separate hereditaments for the purposes of rating valuation.
