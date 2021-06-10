Property Disputes weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of the recent court measures in relation to coronavirus (COVID-19), a Court of Appeal case on the court’s power to look at the reasonableness of a service charge after summary judgment, analysis of the recent trio of cases on treatment of landlords and lease liabilities in restructuring plans and CVAs, and a Scottish appeal case on the Electronic Communications Code, concerning the test that an operator must meet if it seeks a new agreement. or to read the full analysis.