Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—10 June 2021

Published on: 10 June 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 7 June
  • Enforcing security and property insolvency
  • A hat trick of leading decisions on creditor cramdowns—treatment of landlord groups in New Look, Regis and Virgin Atlantic
  • Insolvency, challenges to a CVA, strike out, summary judgment (Nero Holdings v Ronald Young)
  • Service charges
  • Reasonableness in leasehold service charge claims after summary judgment (Gell v 32 St John’s Road)
  • Electronic communications
Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of the recent court measures in relation to coronavirus (COVID-19), a Court of Appeal case on the court’s power to look at the reasonableness of a service charge after summary judgment, analysis of the recent trio of cases on treatment of landlords and lease liabilities in restructuring plans and CVAs, and a Scottish appeal case on the Electronic Communications Code, concerning the test that an operator must meet if it seeks a new agreement. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

