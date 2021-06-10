- Property Disputes weekly highlights—10 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 7 June
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- A hat trick of leading decisions on creditor cramdowns—treatment of landlord groups in New Look, Regis and Virgin Atlantic
- Insolvency, challenges to a CVA, strike out, summary judgment (Nero Holdings v Ronald Young)
- Service charges
- Reasonableness in leasehold service charge claims after summary judgment (Gell v 32 St John’s Road)
- Electronic communications
More...
- Government seeks comment on implementation of TI(LP)A 2021
- Telecommunications—agreements to site equipment on land; tribunal’s power to require parties to enter into new agreement (EE Ltd v Duncan)
- Disputes and remedies
- Supreme Court issues update to Building and Registry opening times
- CJC publishes interim report on small claims
- Neighbour and party wall disputes
- Successful appeal against statutory nuisance claim (Taylor v Burton)
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of the recent court measures in relation to coronavirus (COVID-19), a Court of Appeal case on the court’s power to look at the reasonableness of a service charge after summary judgment, analysis of the recent trio of cases on treatment of landlords and lease liabilities in restructuring plans and CVAs, and a Scottish appeal case on the Electronic Communications Code, concerning the test that an operator must meet if it seeks a new agreement.
