Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Published on: 01 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • In this issue:
  • Enforcing security and property insolvency
  • Settlement with tenant did not release guarantor (Re PME Cake Limited)
  • Repairing obligations and dilapidations
  • Building Safety Act 2022—a closer look at the higher-risk building regime
  • Residential tenancies
  • First-tier Tribunal was entitled to conclude the HMO residence condition was not satisfied and therefore that an RRO application should be dismissed (Camfield v Uyiekpen)
  • DLUHC launches consultation on social housing rent cap
  • Mayor of London calls for extended notice period for tenants and two-year rent freeze
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal case on corporate liability for misrepresentation, High Court cases on when settling a claim with a tenant will release a guarantor and on the requirement of certainty for the formation of a constructive trust, an Upper Tribunal case on the standard of evidence required to satisfy the HMO residence condition when applying for a rent repayment order, and further analysis of the impact of the Building Safety Act 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

