- Property Disputes weekly highlights—1 September 2022
- In this issue:
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Settlement with tenant did not release guarantor (Re PME Cake Limited)
- Repairing obligations and dilapidations
- Building Safety Act 2022—a closer look at the higher-risk building regime
- Residential tenancies
- First-tier Tribunal was entitled to conclude the HMO residence condition was not satisfied and therefore that an RRO application should be dismissed (Camfield v Uyiekpen)
- DLUHC launches consultation on social housing rent cap
- Mayor of London calls for extended notice period for tenants and two-year rent freeze
- Council reports fine for landlord’s failure to maintain HMO upheld
- Contractual issues
- Corporate liability but no individual director liability for misrepresenting a Cypriot property investment scheme (Barclay-Watt v Alpha Panareti Public Ltd)
- Disputes and remedies
- Oral agreement insufficiently certain to plead a constructive trust (Alhilfi v Hussain)
- What is the indirect impact of Practice Direction 57AC on witness statements in support of interim applications?
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 29 August 2022
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal case on corporate liability for misrepresentation, High Court cases on when settling a claim with a tenant will release a guarantor and on the requirement of certainty for the formation of a constructive trust, an Upper Tribunal case on the standard of evidence required to satisfy the HMO residence condition when applying for a rent repayment order, and further analysis of the impact of the Building Safety Act 2022.
