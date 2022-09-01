Property Disputes weekly highlights—1 September 2022

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes: a Court of Appeal case on corporate liability for misrepresentation, High Court cases on when settling a claim with a tenant will release a guarantor and on the requirement of certainty for the formation of a constructive trust, an Upper Tribunal case on the standard of evidence required to satisfy the HMO residence condition when applying for a rent repayment order, and further analysis of the impact of the Building Safety Act 2022. or to read the full analysis.