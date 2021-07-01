menu-search
Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—1 July 2021

Published on: 01 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • English and Welsh Governments extend restrictions on forfeiture for non-payment of rent amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • Welsh Government launches grant for those struggling to pay rent during coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • USA perspective—rent abatement clause frequency up nearly 50% since 2019
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 28 June 2021
  • Business tenancies
  • Business tenancies—the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) (S Franses v Cavendish Hotel)
  • Repairing obligations and dilapidations
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures in relation to coronavirus (COVID-19) including an extension to the restrictions on forfeiture of commercial leases for non-payment of rent in England and Wales, a case on the assessment of rent and interim rent for a new business tenancy during the coronavirus pandemic, a High Court case on the duty owed by an occupier to visitors who might be injured by falling branches or trees and two Upper Tribunal cases on when a landlord may be able to rely on the defence of a reasonable excuse in relation to a failure to obtain an HMO licence and circumstances a Tribunal will take into account when determining the amount of a rent repayment order. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

