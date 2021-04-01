Sign-in Help
Legal News

Property Disputes weekly highlights—1 April 2021

Published on: 01 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
  • The impact of coronavirus on civil litigation in England & Wales one year on—a barrister’s perspective
  • Adversely affected business rate payers to get £1.5bn discount post-coronavirus
  • Valuation for Rating (Coronavirus) (England) Regulations 2021
  • HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 29 March 2021
  • Supreme Court gives update on virtual hearings
  • Government urged to provide clarity on protecting private rented sector and homeless amid coronavirus
  • Key developments and horizon scanning
Article summary

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), analysis of a collective enfranchisement claim in the Upper Tribunal which considered the issue of development hope value under paragraphs 2–5 of Schedule 6 to the Leasehold Reform, Housing and Urban Development Act 1993, a High Court case granting an interim injunction preventing anticipated trespass on a City of London development site by ‘urban explorers’, and a Court of Appeal case dealing with recovery of service charges incurred during a period when a manager was appointed under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1987. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

