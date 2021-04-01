- Property Disputes weekly highlights—1 April 2021
- In this issue:
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- The impact of coronavirus on civil litigation in England & Wales one year on—a barrister’s perspective
- Adversely affected business rate payers to get £1.5bn discount post-coronavirus
- Valuation for Rating (Coronavirus) (England) Regulations 2021
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 29 March 2021
- Supreme Court gives update on virtual hearings
- Government urged to provide clarity on protecting private rented sector and homeless amid coronavirus
- Key developments and horizon scanning
- BEIS issues full government response to Law Commission review of LRA 2002
- Enforcing security and property insolvency
- Administrators comprehensively cleared of allegations regarding sale of ‘The Vase’ site (Re One Blackfriars Ltd; Hyde v Nygate)
- Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020—further analysis of the extension of temporary measures
- Enfranchisement and right to manage
- Collective enfranchisement—prospect of development fact-specific (House of Mayfair v Aitchison)
- Service Charges
- Statutory service charge regime and managers of premises (Chuan Hui v K Group)
- Wrong payment date invalidated service charge demand (H Stain v Richmond)
- Residential Tenancies
- Rent repayment order apt against superior landlord (Irvine v Metcalfe)
- Welsh Government publishes new consultation and previous consultation responses on Renting Homes (Wales) Act 2016
- Welsh Government publishes guidance on Private Rented Sector leasing scheme
- Landmark Chambers confirms permission to appeal granted in Croydon LBC v Kalonga
- Contractual Issues
- Rescission for misrepresentation (Abdulrida v Al-Najar)
- Trespass and adverse possession
- Adverse possession—successive periods of occupation and fencing/grazing (Haandrikmann v Heslam)
- Injunction against unknown ‘urban explorers’ (Mace Ltd v Persons unknown)
- Property Disputes in Scotland
- Lease arrears—options for landlords in Scotland
- Additional Property Disputes updates
- Property highlights
- Dispute resolution highlights
- LexTalk®Property Disputes: a Lexis®PSL community
- Collaborate and network with a community of expert lawyers
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Latest Q&As
Article summary
This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), analysis of a collective enfranchisement claim in the Upper Tribunal which considered the issue of development hope value under paragraphs 2–5 of Schedule 6 to the Leasehold Reform, Housing and Urban Development Act 1993, a High Court case granting an interim injunction preventing anticipated trespass on a City of London development site by ‘urban explorers’, and a Court of Appeal case dealing with recovery of service charges incurred during a period when a manager was appointed under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1987.
