Property Disputes weekly highlights—1 April 2021

This week's edition of Property Disputes weekly highlights includes a summary of recent measures and guidance on coronavirus (COVID-19), analysis of a collective enfranchisement claim in the Upper Tribunal which considered the issue of development hope value under paragraphs 2–5 of Schedule 6 to the Leasehold Reform, Housing and Urban Development Act 1993, a High Court case granting an interim injunction preventing anticipated trespass on a City of London development site by ‘urban explorers’, and a Court of Appeal case dealing with recovery of service charges incurred during a period when a manager was appointed under the Landlord and Tenant Act 1987. or to read the full analysis.