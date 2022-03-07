LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Properties occupied by property guardians and HMO licensing (Global 100 Ltd v Jimenez and others)

Published on: 07 March 2022
Local Government analysis: This case concerned a building which was formerly office premises but became vacant when the commercial occupants left. To protect the property from being squatted in, vandalised or stolen from, around a dozen people were granted licences to live in the building as ‘property guardians’. The First-tier Tribunal (FTT) found that the property fell within the definition of a house in multiple occupation (‘HMO’) and therefore required an HMO licence under Part 2 of the Housing Act 2004 (HA 2004). Since the property had no licence, the occupants were entitled to have some of their rent repaid to them. The Upper Tribunal (UT) agreed that the property was an HMO. It held that although the presence of the occupants had a security benefit for the building, the sole use of the property was for living accommodation; the security benefits were a mere by-product. Therefore, the test was met to be an HMO. Written by Alexander Campbell, barrister at Field Court Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

