Proof of debt against insolvent company; construction final account; true contracting party (Marpaul v BSPL)

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Marpaul built a visitor centre at Betteshanger Park. Shortly before completion both Hadlow College and Betteshanger Sustainable Park Ltd (BPSL) entered into administration. Marpaul pursued the balance due on its final account against both. Hadlow had paid Marpaul throughout the works but had a JCT contract with BPSL. BPSL's liquidators rejected Marpaul's proof of debt on the basis that the JCT contract was a fraud and/or a sham and that the quantum of the debt was not established. Marpaul challenged that decision pursuant to rule 14.8(1) of the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016 (IR 2016). After a two day trial the court held that the JCT contract was valid and that Marpaul had done enough to prove a substantial element of the sums claimed. Written by Thomas Lazur, barrister at Keating Chambers.