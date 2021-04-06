Professor Emmanuel Gaillard (1952–2021)

Law360: Renowned international arbitration practitioner Professor Emmanuel Gaillard died on 1 April 2021 at the age of 69. Professor Gaillard founded Shearman & Sterling LLP’s international arbitration group and recently launched a new boutique disputes law firm.
