Professional trustees and recovery of VAT on professional services (Capital Cranfield v HMRC)

Capital Cranfield Trustees Ltd provided advice to pension fund trustees and also acted as a pension fund trustee. It appealed against HMRC’s ruling that while it was entitled to claim input tax when it paid for professional advisers in its capacity as adviser to pension funds, it was not able to deduct VAT when it paid for professional advisers in its capacity as pension fund trustee. The London VAT Tribunal allowed the appeal.
