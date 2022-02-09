Professional negligence, medico-legal experts, scope of expert’s duty (Radia v Marks)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Mr Radia (R) pursued a professional negligence claim against Professor Marks (P) who had appeared as a single joint expert in R’s Employment Tribunal case. The tribunal rejected R’s disability discrimination claim and held him liable for his employer’s costs, finding that he acted dishonestly and persisted with his claim knowing that it had no reasonable prospects of success. In the professional negligence claim, R sought to recover the full extent of his costs’ liability from P, alleging that P should have identified in the medical records information that contradicted R’s own account to him. R alleged that this would have prevented adverse credibility findings and the costs order. The court held that a duty owed by the expert did not extend to shielding the party from adverse credibility findings and, obiter, that P lost on breach of duty and causation in any event. Written by Nadia Whittaker, barrister at Crown Office Chambers. or to read the full analysis.