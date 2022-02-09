LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Dispute Resolution / Claims and remedies / Professional negligence claims

Legal News

Professional negligence, medico-legal experts, scope of expert’s duty (Radia v Marks)

Published on: 09 февраля 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Professional negligence, medico-legal experts, scope of expert’s duty (Radia v Marks)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Mr Radia (R) pursued a professional negligence claim against Professor Marks (P) who had appeared as a single joint expert in R’s Employment Tribunal case. The tribunal rejected R’s disability discrimination claim and held him liable for his employer’s costs, finding that he acted dishonestly and persisted with his claim knowing that it had no reasonable prospects of success. In the professional negligence claim, R sought to recover the full extent of his costs’ liability from P, alleging that P should have identified in the medical records information that contradicted R’s own account to him. R alleged that this would have prevented adverse credibility findings and the costs order. The court held that a duty owed by the expert did not extend to shielding the party from adverse credibility findings and, obiter, that P lost on breach of duty and causation in any event. Written by Nadia Whittaker, barrister at Crown Office Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discrimination

Indirect discriminationThis Practice Note considers unlawful indirect discrimination under Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010).There is a clear difference between direct and indirect discrimination, and the two are mutually exclusive (although claims may of course be brought in the alternative):•the law

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
2 Precedents
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

5 Q&As
View More
1 Practice notes
2 Precedents