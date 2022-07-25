Professional negligence claim in respect of failed equalisation in 1995 (James Cropper plc v Aviva Life and Pensions UK Ltd)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The court has refused Aviva’s application to have a claim for professional negligence in relation to failed equalisation struck out. Aviva argued that the claim was irremediably statute-barred concerning as it did a failure by Friends Life to equalise retirement ages in the scheme between 1995 and 2002. The court held that the claimants had a ‘realistic’ rather than a ‘fanciful’ prospect of success on the basis that they did not have the requisite knowledge to make a claim for damages until 2017. The 15-year longstop in section 14B(1) of the Limitation Act 1980 (LA 1980) did not necessarily mean the claim was bound to fail because Friends Life’s retainer had continued after the long-stop date and the judge was satisfied that the claimants had identified sufficiently arguable negligent acts or omissions. Written by Max Ballad, legal director at Arc Pensions Law LLP. or to read the full analysis.