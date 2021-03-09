Professional discipline—the importance of the factual matrix in conviction cases (Achina v General Pharmaceutical Council)

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The decision in Achina v General Pharmaceutical Council reaffirms that those with convictions cannot seek to go behind the facts before their professional regulator. The appellant in this case was sentenced to two years and six months for theft of medications while employed as a pharmacist. Addressing the Committee of the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC), he made many attempts to go behind his conviction, flying in the face of the evidence he had accepted in the Crown Court. His lack of insight into the offending was key to the Committee, who ordered his removal from the register. The appeal against that removal was dismissed by the High Court. Written by Alecsandra Manning-Rees, barrister at 5 St Andrew's Hill.