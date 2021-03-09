Sign-in Help
Home / Corporate Crime / Regulatory hearings / General Pharmaceutical Council

Legal News

Professional discipline—the importance of the factual matrix in conviction cases (Achina v General Pharmaceutical Council)

Professional discipline—the importance of the factual matrix in conviction cases (Achina v General Pharmaceutical Council)
Published on: 09 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Professional discipline—the importance of the factual matrix in conviction cases (Achina v General Pharmaceutical Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • Criminal proceedings
  • Regulatory proceedings
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: The decision in Achina v General Pharmaceutical Council reaffirms that those with convictions cannot seek to go behind the facts before their professional regulator. The appellant in this case was sentenced to two years and six months for theft of medications while employed as a pharmacist. Addressing the Committee of the General Pharmaceutical Council (GPhC), he made many attempts to go behind his conviction, flying in the face of the evidence he had accepted in the Crown Court. His lack of insight into the offending was key to the Committee, who ordered his removal from the register. The appeal against that removal was dismissed by the High Court. Written by Alecsandra Manning-Rees, barrister at 5 St Andrew’s Hill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

Wounding or causing grievous bodily harm with intent

The offence of causing grievous bodily harm with intentWounding or causing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent is triable only in the Crown Court on indictment. Elements of the offence Under the Offences against the Person Act 1861 (OATPA 1861), the prosecution must prove the defendant unlawfully

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

LEXISNEXIS

Third party rights—the common law doctrine of privity of contract

This Practice Note discusses the common law doctrine of privity of contract; the equitable and statutory exceptions to it; how the doctrine affects enforcing a contract against a third party and what happens when, notwithstanding the lack of privity, a contract has an indirect effect on a third

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More