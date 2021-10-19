Professional disciplinary hearing—appeals on facts (Arowojolu v GMC)

Corporate Crime analysis: The court dismissed Dr Arowojolu’s appeal against the determination of a Medical Practitioners Tribunal (MPT) to erase his name from the medical register for sexual misconduct with a receptionist (Ms A) at the practice where he is working. As with many allegations of sexually motivated medical examinations, there was a simple clash of testimony from the doctor and Ms A as to what happened. The MPT believed Ms A and the doctor sought to challenge its assessment of her credibility. The court set out the correct approach to challenges to findings of fact when based on an assessment of credibility where the court’s appellate jurisdiction is not confined to a review of the MPT’s decision, but is a rehearing. Written by Ivan Hare QC, barrister at Blackstone Chambers and Counsel for the GMC in the appeal.
