menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Regulations and controls / Public procurement

Legal News

Procuring modular housing—is MMC becoming mainstream?

Procuring modular housing—is MMC becoming mainstream?
Published on: 20 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Procuring modular housing—is MMC becoming mainstream?
  • Inherent difficulties in procurement—classification
  • Inherent difficulties in procurement—specifications
  • Inherent difficulties in procurement—evaluating cost
  • Procuring MMC—is modular becoming mainstream?
  • What can be done to encourage further take-up of modular?

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Paul Henty of Charles Russell Speechlys LLP charts some of the difficulties for public procurement which may have been posed by modular methods of construction (MMC) and sets out the growing evidence of a turning tide, as key public actors take significant steps towards the adoption of modular housing solutions. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More