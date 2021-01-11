Sign-in Help
Procurement—time limits where there are multiple breaches (Bromcom Computers v United Learning Trust)

Published on: 11 January 2021
Updated on: 11 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
Local Government analysis: The defendants conducted a procurement under the Public Contracts Regulations 2015 (PCR 2015) for a contract to supply a cloud-based management information system. The claimant was unsuccessful and issued proceedings. The defendants applied to strike out the claim/seek summary judgment on the basis that proceedings had not been commenced within the 30-day period provided for in the PCR 2015. His Honour Judge Eyre QC dismissed the majority of the application, having found that the claim was brought in time given that the initial information provided to the claimant as to why it was unsuccessful was insufficient to give it grounds for starting the proceedings. Written by Jonathan Lewis, barrister, at Henderson Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

