Procurement challenge with no real prospect of success struck out (Adferiad Recovery Ltd v Aneurin Bevan University Health Board)

Published on: 02 December 2021
Public Law analysis: The defendant health board applied for strike out or alternatively summary judgment on a challenge to its procurement of early intervention mental health services brought by an unsuccessful tenderer. The court granted the application, holding that none of the grounds of claim had any real prospect of success; procurement was below any of the relevant thresholds contained in the Public Contract Regulations 2015 (‘the 2015 Regulations’), so that Parts 2 and 3 of the 2015 Regulations did not apply and there was accordingly no basis for claim for breach; the reliance on general principles of EU law was bound to fail pursuant to schedule 3 paragraph 1 of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (‘the 2018 Act’), which confirmed that such principles did not ground a cause of action in domestic law, although they had the status of interpretative rules for questions concerning retained EU law; on the facts there was no contract, whether express or implied, governing the conduct of the procurement. Written by Siân McGibbon, barrister at 4-5 Gray’s Inn Square. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

